“No way . . . really, I did not [expect to win],” Theiler said. “I knew it was gonna be a tight race and I just wanted to stay with the girls around me. . . . I didn’t know if I could [win], but I decided to go for it.”

But as the Sharon senior descended the last hill on the Wrentham Development Center course, she found a gear she didn’t know she had, and overtook Acton-Boxboro’s Catherine Callahan to win the Division 1 girls’ 5K by just two-tenths of a second in 18 minutes, 26.5 seconds.

WRENTHAM — Daphne Theiler didn’t expect to be a champion last week, this morning, or even in the final 100 yards.

Theiler stayed in the middle of a crowded lead pack for most of Saturday’s race and was at least 20 yards behind Callahan (18:26.7) entering the home stretch. She ended her high school cross-country season on top after finishing outside the top 25 in her last state championship appearance two years ago.

“Looking down that hill I was like, I just want to stay in second. And then at some point I thought, maybe I can get this first girl,” Theiler said. “I’ve never been much of a sprinter. I’m a distance girl. But I thought: I want to win this.”

The Marshfield girls’ team faced an uphill battle of its own further in the pack. Trailing Weymouth at the 3K mark, the Rams collectively surged to make up a 30-point deficit and win their first state title in program history with 126 points. Junior Ava LoVuolo (18:50.6) and freshman Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield (18:50.8) led a balanced team effort from the Rams.

“They couldn’t have run a more perfect final mile of that race,” coach Dennis Sheppard said.

Holliston sophomore Carmen Luisi cruised to the MIAA Division 2 title in 17 minutes, 45.3 seconds in Wrentham. ETHAN FULLER

In Division 2, powerhouse Holliston saved its best performance for the biggest spotlight. The Panthers (30 points) placed their entire top five among the first 15 finishers and logged four sub-19-minute times en route to the first state title in program history.

“Watching that performance was just unbelievable,” coach Jaime Murphy said. “They’ve been ready for this since day one. But they absolutely executed today and exceeded expectations — for me, anyhow.”

Star Panther sophomore Carmen Luisi won in 17:45.3. Freshman teammate Maggie Kuchman stayed with her for most of the race and ended up third (18:11.8).

In Division 3, Littleton senior Shae Regan upped her game each consecutive loop, pulling away to win by nearly 30 seconds in 17:47.4. Norfolk Aggie’s Madelyn Germain (18:16.3) came in second.

“I didn’t want to sprint away from [the field] or anything, so I just tried to stay controlled and then pick it up,” Regan said.

Mt. Greylock, led by a third-place run from Kate Swann (18:32.5) edged out Weston, 97 points to 100, for the state championship.

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Wrentham Development Center

Individual — 1. Daphne Theiler, Sharon, 18:26.5; 2. Catherine Callahan, Acton-Boxborough, 18:26.7; 3. Molly Kiley, Andover, 18:29.6; 4. Miana Caraballo, Methuen, 18:30.6; 5. Salma Boukhtam, North Quincy, 18:30.7; 6. Lily Jin, Wellesley, 18:30.8; 7. Ava Bullock, Barnstable, 18:31; 8. Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames, 18:31.5; 9. Anna Boyd, Bishop Feehan, 18:31.6; 10. Paige Joyce, Notre Dame (Hingham), 18:40.1; 11. Jacqueline White, Concord-Carlisle, 18:40.2; 12. Christina Sullivan, Milton, 18:41; 13. Elizabeth Latham, Acton-Boxborough, 18:41.6; 14. Luna Prochazkova, North Andover, 18:43.4; 15. Lucia Werner, Brookline, 18:47.6.

Team results — 1. Marshfield, 126; 2. Weymouth, 147; 3. Wellesley, 201; 4. Brookline, 205; 5. North Andover, 217.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Wrentham Development Center

Individual — 1. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 17:45.3; 2. Samantha Seabury, Wakefield, 17:55.5; 3. Maggie Kuchman, Holliston, 18:11.8; 4. Molly Lashley, Whitinsville Christian, 18:24.7; 5. Sofia Tulik, Ludlow, 18:26.9; 6. Caroline Collins, Nashoba, 18:33.2; 7. Ella Bosselman, Holliston, 18:35; 8. Kate Currie, Holliston, 18:48; 9. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 18:52.7; 10. Adrienne Christy, Martha’s Vineyard, 18:56; 11. Georgia Brooks, Groton-Dunstable, 19:07.7; 12. Phoebe Rubio, Pentucket, 19:08.5; 13. Corinne Formaan, Dover-Sherborn, 19:10.9; 14. Ada Grant, Longmeadow, 19:13.1; 15. Annabelle Lynch, Holliston, 19:15.

Team results — 1. Holliston, 30; 2. Whitinsville Christian, 126; 3. Pentucket, 126; 4. Dover-Sherborn, 222; 5. Austin Prep, 232.

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Wrentham Development Center

Individual — 1. Shae Regan, Littleton, 17:47.4; 2. Madelyn Germain, Norfolk Aggie, 18:16.3; 3. Kate Swann, Mt. Greylock, 18:32.5; 4. Fiona Picone, Oakmont, 18:36.2; 5. Kylie Marion, Narragansett, 18:40.4; 6. Grace Elliot, Lenox, 18:55.1; 7. Alice Culver, Lenox, 18:56.8; 8. Riley Clark, Littleton, 19:05.9; 9. Lauren Long, Lunenburg, 19:17.3; 10. Olivia Jackson, Weston, 19:19.6; 11. Julia Hohenberg, Weston, 19:25.4; 12. Emma Squire, Bromfield, 19:27.7; 13. Alessandra Gavris, Weston, 19:32.4; 14. Avery Murphy, Murdock, 19:36.1; 15. Grace Malone, Mt. Greylock, 19:47.5.

Team results — 1. Mt. Greylock, 97; 2. Weston, 100; 3. Lunenburg, 147; 4. Lenox, 151; 5. Hampshire, 160.