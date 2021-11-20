Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was cleared under the NFL’s coronavirus protocols and is expected to start the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., the Steelers announced Saturday. Roethlisberger is poised to return to the Steelers’ lineup after missing one game following a positive test for the coronavirus. The Steelers announced through a spokesman that Roethlisberger will travel separately from the rest of the team to Los Angeles “with the expectation of starting” Sunday’s game. Roethlisberger, as a vaccinated player, was able to clear the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association if he was symptom-free and had two negative tests 24 hours apart. That enabled him to rejoin team activities without being subject to the full 10-day isolation period following a positive test that applies to unvaccinated players, as well as to those vaccinated players who do not test out of isolation in that manner. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that a significant number of vaccinated players have been able to return to team activities sooner than 10 days following a positive test. Roethlisberger missed the Steelers’ 16-16 tie against the winless Detroit Lions last Sunday. Roethlisberger’s positive test reportedly came last Saturday after he self-reported symptoms. Sills, when asked about Roethlisberger last week, did not directly address the case but praised those who self-report symptoms. “I applaud all of our players and coaches and staff who report their symptoms and raise their hand and get a COVID test,” Sills said. Chargers linebackers Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both are expected to play against the Steelers. Tranquill entered protocols last week after testing positive. Bosa was placed on the list on Tuesday as the result of being an unvaccinated close contact after defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington tested positive.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson questionable

The Baltimore Ravens listed quarterback Lamar Jackson as questionable on their injury report on the eve of Sunday’s game at Chicago and ruled out receiver Marquise Brown with a thigh injury. The Ravens star quarterback missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, because of an illness but was a full participant Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness wasn’t COVID-19. Jackson has occasionally missed practice time this season but has played in every game. Brown has been his top target, with 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns . . . The Tennessee Titans put linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve with an abdominal injury that sent him to the locker room early in last week’s game. Tennessee (8-2) already declared Dupree out Friday for the game against Houston (1-8). Dupree will miss a minimum of three games. With the Titans’ bye Dec. 2, the earliest he could return would be Dec. 19 when they visit his old team, Pittsburgh . . . The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, giving him a good chance of playing for the first time since Week 5 when Kansas City plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The move was widely expected after Edwards-Helaire, who hurt his ankle against the Bills and designated to return but sat out against the Raiders last week, spent most of the past two weeks practicing . . . Defensive back Logan Ryan, the New York Giants leading tackler, will miss Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of COVID-19. The Giants (3-6) ruled Ryan out on Saturday along with linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle/illness), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) and defensive back Nate Ebner (knee).