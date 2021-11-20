“She’s a confident eighth-grader,” Rosborough said. “She’s been playing since first grade . . . [3 for 3] on penalty strokes so it was a no-brainer for No. 2.”

Eighth-grader Amelia Blood made it 3 for 3 on penalty strokes this fall, beating Ipswich goalie Morgan Bodwell in the third quarter and leading the Spartans to a 1-0 win in the Division 4 state field hockey championship in Woburn. With the addition of two divisions this fall, it was the first Division 4 title in state history.

In a scoreless game Saturday with a state title on the line, Uxbridge coach Kelly Rosborough knew just where to turn for the game’s lone penalty stroke.

Advertisement

For No. 2, it was no surprise.

“I got picked last time so I was expecting it this time,” said Blood of her penalty shot against Manchester Essex in the semifinals. “I knew I could do it.”

And she used a familiar formula.

“I fake it one way and I go the other,” Blood said. “I was so excited. I believed in myself.”

The third-quarter goal by Blood was even more surprising for Uxbridge (20-0-2), which had outscored its four tournament opponents, 25-0, heading into Saturday’s title game but struggled against Ipswich (18-2-1).

While third-seeded Uxbridge controlled play in the first half, it couldn’t push one past Bodwell.

“We talked at halftime about just playing our game, of bringing it back to what we do best and that’s pass and run,” Rosborough said.

That strategy led to increased pressure on No. 4 seed Ipswich, which led to the penalty stroke.

In the fourth quarter, Ipswich had its chances to get even. Lexi James missed wide right. Ashton Flather missed wide left. And off a corner, James to Chloe Pszenny to Linde Ruitenberg ended with a shot that went just left of Uxbridge goalie Jessica Lutton.