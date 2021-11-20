“I know people always get excited at the start and go faster than their 5K pace,” said Burgess. “I try to stay true to my race pace and carry that through the second and third mile.”

As he did a week before in the Division 1A sectional race, Burgess came from considerably far back in the pack to win the state title, covering the 5K course at the Wrentham Developmental Center in 15 minutes, 7.5 seconds.

Framingham junior Sam Burgess was in no rush to lead the pack early in the MIAA Division 1 Championship on Saturday. He was going to run his race.

Sam Burgess wanted to put his Framingham top front and center after crossing the finish line first in the MIAA Division 1 meet at the Wrentham Development Center. ETHAN FULLER

Senior Charlie Tuttle of St. John’s Prep paced the pack early on, taking the first mile out in 4:50. Burgess did not panic, biding his time right off of the lead pack. He began to move up in the second mile, and came through the 3K mark shoulder to shoulder with eventual second place finisher Kyler McNatt.

McNatt finished 7 seconds behind.

Burgess’ mark, at the time, was the second fastest time ever run at Wrentham, only behind his 15:05.2 from the previous week. His stranglehold on the record books was broken less than two hours later, however, as Uxbridge junior Aidan Ross won the Division 3 state title in 14:47, one of the fastest times ever recorded in Massachusetts cross-country.

On the team side, St. John’s Prep took home its second straight state title, finishing with 97 points paced by Tuttle and junior Nathan Lopez. The two finished less than a second apart, Lopez in third place and Tuttle in fourth.

One of the favorites all year, the Eagles placed second in their divisional race last week, a result that was not up to the standards they set for themselves. Head coach John Boyle thinks the tough race may just have been what the group needed.

“It was a little sigh of relief,” said Boyle. “Since the kids didn’t have the targets on their backs, I think they could relax a little bit and do a little more racing in the middle there.”

Brookline, who beat the Eagles at sectionals, placed second with 111 points.

Wakefield grabbed the top spot in the Division 2 race with 99 points, paced by their star junior Leith Jones in eighth place. The individual winner was Nashoba senior Freddie Collins (15:26.9) despite a wrong turn that caused him to briefly fall back into second place. Burlington took second with 126 points.

Parker Charter took the Division 3 crown with 118 points, led by sophomore Caleb Hatlevig (fifth, 16:05.6). Lenox Memorial was the runner-up with 129.

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Wrentham Development Center

Individual — 1. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 15:07.5; 2. Kyler McNatt, Needham, 15:14.9; 3. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 15:23.1; 4. Charlie Tuttle, St. John’s Prep, 15:23.7; 5. Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial, 15:33.7; 6. David Manfredi, Weymouth, 15:35.7; 7. Brendan Wilder, Waltham, 15:36.2; 8. Greg Auditore, Brookline, 15:38.1; 9. Alex Peterson, Brookline, 15:38.4; 10. Chris Gould, Cambridge, 15:39.8; 11. Hatim Boukhtam, Quincy, 15:45.7; 12. Drew Pesko, Marshfield, 15:46.2; 13. Ryan Connolly, North Andover, 15:46.5; 14. Freddy Coleman, Methuen, 15:46.9; 15. Tyler Tubman, Newton North, 15:46.9.

Team results — 1. St. John’s Prep, 97; 2. Brookline, 111; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 142; 4. Oliver Ames, 212; 5. BC High, 236.

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Wrentham Development Center

Individual — 1. Freddy Collins, Nashoba, 15:26.9; 2. Riley Cole, Northampton, 15:45.3; 3. Rithikh Prakhash, Burlington, 15:56.8; 4. Mekonnen Eon, Danvers, 16:02.2; 5. Eric Sekyaka, Burlington, 16:02.7; 6. Henry Gartner, Falmouth, 16:03; 7. Leith Jones, Wakefield, 16:07.5; 8. Kevin Rodgers, Danvers, 16:07.8; 9. Albert Ferreras, Greater Lowell, 16:08.3; 10. Adam Balewicz, Nashoba, 16:16.9; 11. Nicholas Poulin, Gloucester, 16:19; 12. Connor Reidy, Norwell, 16:20.3; 13. Will Cowley, Longmeadow, 16:20.4; 14. Aidan Nadeau, North Reading, 16:21.4; 15. Toby Sagar, Dover-Sherborn, 16:21.9.

Team results — 1. Wakefield, 99; 2. Burlington, 126; 3. Newburyport, 137; 4. Danvers, 189; 5. Melrose, 191.

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Wrentham Development Center

Individual — 1. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 14:47.2; 2. Marcus Reilly, Northbridge, 15:37.4; 3. Mike Alleva, Lunenburg, 15:57.1; 4. Timothy Rank, Littleton, 16:02.1; 5. Caleb Hatlevig, Parker Charter, 16:05.6; 6. Zakery Laverdiere, Seekonk, 16:11.2; 7. Max Gregoire, Tyngsborough, 16:16.9; 8. Andrew Linkenhoker, Monson, 16:17.5; 9. Jack Collins, Norfolk Aggie, 16:25; 10. Dennis Simmons, Mohawk Trail, 16:28.5; 11. Joe Korhonen, Parker Charter, 16:29.7; 12. Henry Jacobsen, Parker Charter, 16:30.7; 13. Dennis Love, Lenox, 16:32.7; 14. Andrew Caldera, Bishop Stang, 16:33.5; 15. Julian Iverson, Bromfield, 16:35.8.

Team results — 1. Parker Charter, 118; 2. Lenox, 129; 3. Hampshire, 148; 4. Uxbridge, 189; 5. Bromfield, 202.





