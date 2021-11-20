As the ball landed at Owen Hall’s feet in the 6-yard box, there was only one thought racing through his mind: “Rip it.”

The West Springfield sophomore midfielder slotted the winning goal past Canton senior goalkeeper Giovanni Ruggeri in the 18th minute Saturday, helping to end an eight-year championship drought for the sixth-seeded Terriers as they went on to win the Division 2 boys’ soccer state championship, 2-0, over the No. 21 seed Bulldogs at Doyle Field in Leominster.

“It didn’t even feel real at first,” Hall said about the winner, which was his first career goal. “I’m not a big shot taker, so I knew I had to pull the trigger there.”