As the ball landed at Owen Hall’s feet in the 6-yard box, there was only one thought racing through his mind: “Rip it.”
The West Springfield sophomore midfielder slotted the winning goal past Canton senior goalkeeper Giovanni Ruggeri in the 18th minute Saturday, helping to end an eight-year championship drought for the sixth-seeded Terriers as they went on to win the Division 2 boys’ soccer state championship, 2-0, over the No. 21 seed Bulldogs at Doyle Field in Leominster.
“It didn’t even feel real at first,” Hall said about the winner, which was his first career goal. “I’m not a big shot taker, so I knew I had to pull the trigger there.”
West Springfield (13-6-3) didn’t settle after Hall’s opener and looked destined to double its lead before halftime.
“We knew if we got the first one we had to get another one and set them back a little bit,” West Side coach Nick Gumlaw said. “If we scored early, we could take control of the game.”
With five minutes left in the half, junior midfielder Jake Thibodeau’s throw-in to the center of the box found senior Garrett Daley, who scored a header into the top left corner to double the lead.
Gumlaw, who coached in the Terriers’ 2013 state title victory, said he’s proud of his team’s accomplishments this season.
“We absolutely love this group of kids,” Gumlaw said. “They work hard, they never complain, and they deserve it.”
The loss concludes a historic run for Canton (14-5-4), which had never previously reached the state semifinals in program history.
Christoper Williams can be reached at christopher.williams@globe.com.