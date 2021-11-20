Soucy served up four aces, Brogioli fired 20 kills, and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs knocked off second-seeded D-Y 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 for the MIAA Division 3 girls’ volleyball championship Saturday at Bridgewater-Raynham High

Her classmate, fellow senior Kenna Soucy was happy to make that happen on the service line.

ORR (23-2) closed the season with a 20-game winning streak (including a five-set victory over D-Y on Oct. 22) to win the program’s first volleyball title.

“This was our best defensive game,” said ORR coach Jimmy Oliveira. “Everyone on the team really stepped it up and did their part.”

Advertisement

The Bulldogs took control in the third set. D-Y (20-3) led 13-8 and 18-4, only to watch ORR battle back for a 23-23 deadlock on a kill by Brogioli.

Soucy followed with an ace, and middle hitter Sally Butler (13 kills, 4 blocks) finished it off with a kill.

“We always get ourselves in a hole, but we always end up digging back,” Brogioli said. “We knew that we just had to keep fighting.”

D-Y got the first point in the fourth set, but never led after that. Soucy’s ace and Brogioli’s kill made it 6-1 ORR, and the Bulldogs went up 19-12 on an ace by Kamryn Rodrigues.

ORR finished with 11 aces. D-Y had none.

“The whole season and in practice we’ve worked really hard on serve-receive,” said D-Y coach Dru Sisson. “I’m really proud of the girls for never giving up. They literally laid it all out there.”

Presswood (21 kills, 20 digs) tried to keep D-Y’s dream of its first title alive, recording kills on the Dolphins’ last five points to get within 23-21.

Brogioli regained possession with a kill, then Soucy arced a serve to the opposite sideline.

Advertisement

Presswood couldn’t do much beyond getting a fist on the ball as it sailed out of bounds and the Bulldogs mobbed each other on the court.

“It’s a really stressful thing just to be up there, especially in a really close game,” Soucy said. “I’m just focusing on the sport where I need to serve.”

Lucy Swanson added 20 kills and 19 digs for D-Y.