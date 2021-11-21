“Pirro” addressed Rittenhouse’s actions by saying “that lovable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do: Protecting an empty used car lot in someone else’s town.”

In the cold open, comedian Cecily Strong portrayed Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro in a spoof of the station’s coverage of Rittenhouse, who was acquitted Friday after killing two people and wounding a third last year during protests in Kenosha, Wis.

Saturday Night Live dove right into the most controversial news of the week to begin its show Saturday night: the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

She then welcomed “Judge Bruce Schroeder,” who presided over Rittenhouse’s self-defense trial, played by Mikey Day. “Schroeder” mentioned Rittenhouse as “my client,” and “Pirro” corrected him by saying, “do you mean the defendant?”

Actor Simu Liu hosted the Thanksgiving episode. Liu is perhaps best known for his role in the Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The first sketch, called “Karaoke All-Stars,” was hosted by Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman. The duo showed a video of comical karaoke performances that took place over the week. Comedian Pete Davidson acted as a shy guy who belted out a tune, then the next act, Cecily Strong, pretended that her friends signed her up to perform, but in reality, she wanted to show off her singing voice.

In another sketch, called “Thanksgiving Baking Championship,” the bakers showed off their skills by making a cake inspired by what they are thankful for during this holiday. The bakers seemed like pros -- until they showed the judges the horrible presentations.

Musical guest Saweetie brought her energy to the stage. The rapper added a jazz arrangement to her hit song “Tap In.” .

The music also continued into another sketch called “Walking in Staten,” where rapper Method Man made a guest appearance.

Next week, SNL will be a repeat due to the holiday.





