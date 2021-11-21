A Hyde Park woman faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges after she was arrested for allegedly robbing a male victim and burglarizing his home in Mattapan on Saturday evening, Boston police said.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to a call reporting that a victim had been robbed at gunpoint by an acquaintance and two of her friends while the victim sat in his vehicle near 67 Kingsdale St., according to a statement from the department.

The suspects hit the victim on the head before stealing his wallet and making him to drive to his home, police said. Once the suspects and victim arrived, the suspects robbed the victim’s home, according to the statement.