“We can’t do enough for Captain DesRuisseaux,” said Jamie O’Hara, a board member at the Magnolia Library and Community Center , where the drives will be held. “We’re 70 miles away [from Manchester, N.H.], but, in the truest sense of the word, he is a hero.”

Fire Captain Steve DesRuisseaux was helping someone down a ladder from the third floor when he was engulfed by a burst of flames during the fire at 10 Dutton St. The 3-alarm fire killed a 59-year-old woman and sent two people to the hospital, including DesRuisseaux.

Five community blood drives are set to be held in Gloucester in honor of a New Hampshire fire captain who suffered severe burns to his body while rescuing people in a fatal house fire in Manchester, N.H. on Nov. 6.

The first blood drive will be held next Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Magnolia Library and Community Center through the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, O’Hara said.

DesRuisseaux was burned on 35 to 40 percent of his body. He was airlifted to Mass. General Brigham Hospital in Boston, where he remains.

DesRuisseaux will have another surgery on Tuesday at Massachusetts General Hospital, but is “resting comfortably and is in good spirits,” said Manchester Fire Battalion Chief David Flurey Saturday evening.

DesRuisseaux’s family, which includes his wife and children, are also thankful for all of the support, Flurey said.

The blood drives planned in his name aim to boost the region’s blood supply. The American Red Cross said blood donations dropped 10 percent in September, exacerbating an already critical shortage linked to the pandemic.

“It’s just not a good situation for anyone who’s in need of blood products,” he said of the availability now and over the next couple of months. “We just are going to do our best to make sure that there’s plenty of blood in the blood bank for Captain DesRuisseaux.”

Other blood drives in honor of DesRuisseaux at the library are scheduled for Dec. 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and another on Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., all through the Red Cross, O’Hara said.

“He is one of the best in what he does, clearly not afraid to do his job,” O’Hara said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.