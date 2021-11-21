Authorities are searching for the driver of a light-colored box truck that allegedly stuck a woman on a motorized scooter in Hull Saturday night, police said.
The woman was driving the scooter in the area of Kingsley Road and Sumner Street when she was struck by the truck at about 6:52 p.m., Hull police said in a statement. The truck then fled the scene, and is believed to have sustained front end damage.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Hull Police at 781-925-1212, the statement said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.