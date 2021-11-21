A 22-year-old Boston man was fatally wounded during a shooting Saturday night in front of a Salem Street 7-Eleven store in Malden, officials said in a statement Sunday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in the statement that the shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m., when the man had “brief interaction” with multiple people.

One person then opened fire, and the man was struck, the statement said. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.