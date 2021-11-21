A 22-year-old Boston man was fatally wounded during a shooting Saturday night in front of a Salem Street 7-Eleven store in Malden, officials said in a statement Sunday.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis said in the statement that the shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m., when the man had “brief interaction” with multiple people.
One person then opened fire, and the man was struck, the statement said. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials did not identify the shooting victim Sunday afternoon.
There have not yet been any arrests, the statement said.
A phone number listed for the Salem Street convenience store went to voicemail Sunday.
Ryan and Molis did not immediately respond to questions Sunday afternoon.
Officials seek the public’s help in the investigation, according to the statement. Anyone with information is asked to contact Malden Police at 781-322-1212.
