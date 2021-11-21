While riding in a black police SUV on Quincy Street, the officers noticed two people walking toward Ceylon Street, one of whom was wearing a gray and black hooded windbreaker that “appeared to be weighted down by a heavy object,” the police report said.

Officers from the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were on a “random patrol in the area of Quincy Street and Ceylon Street,” an area where there have been seven instances of gunshots fired since May, according to a police report.

A Nantucket man was arrested in Dorchester early Saturday morning with a loaded handgun, extra ammunition, and body armor, after he was tackled to the ground by a State Police trooper, Boston police said.

Police said the man, identified as 31-year-old Winston Cottrell, fled the area on foot after two officers got out of the SUV and identified themselves. Cottrell was tackled a short time later by a State Police trooper who hid behind a parked vehicle and said that he saw Cottrell “running with a firearm in his hand,” according to the report.

Officers arrested Cottrell at 1:39 a.m. and recovered the gun, a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P 40 with a bullet in the chamber, the report said. Officers handcuffed the other man, who was not identified, but found no weapons on him, the report said.

Police said an officer “demanded Cottrell produce his license to carry a firearm, to which he did not respond,” the report said. Police searched Cottrell and found he was wearing a ballistic vest. Police also recovered a second magazine loaded with ammunition in his left pocket, the report said.

Cottrell was taken to police District B-2 in Roxbury for booking, the report said. Police said that during booking, Cottrell admitted to the trooper who tackled him that he was running with a gun in his hand.

“Thank you for not shooting me, you had every right to,” Cottrell allegedly said, according to the police report. “Now I can see my son again because of you.”

Cottrell will be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, and using body armor in the commission of a felony. It was unclear Sunday if Cottrell had hired an attorney.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.