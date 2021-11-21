A 24-year old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash while driving in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston early Sunday morning, according to State Police.

The man who was from Northampton, died at the scene, State Police said in a statement. His passengers, an 18-year old woman and a 22-year old man, suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital.

At 3:20 a.m., state troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the tunnel on the ramp to Storrow Drive , the statement said. The ramp was closed during investigation.