Frogameni attends Mount Holyoke College and Gamble-Eddington graduated from Union College, which are among three schools that have a Rhodes winner for the first time in at least 25 years.

Krista R. Flinkstrom of Stow and Elena Frogameni of Florence are among 22 women chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England. Also selected was Tawreak J. Gamble-Eddington of Springfield, the trust said.

Three students from Massachusetts are among the class of 32 US Rhodes scholars for 2022, which also includes the largest number of women ever selected in a single year, the Rhodes Trust announced Sunday.

Frogameni, a senior studying politics and French, will pursue degrees in public policy and global governance and diplomacy, the statement said.

In a statement to the Globe, Frogameni said she hoped to build on her experience as a summer intern at the US Department of State.

“After finishing my work at Oxford, I’m hoping to pursue a career in our institutions of international governance and diplomacy . . . and hope to continue serving in institutions which work to address the challenges facing our global community,” she said.

Gamble-Eddington, who graduated this year from Union College with honors in history and political science, is currently a Mitchell Scholar at Trinity College Dublin and working on a degree in race, ethnicity, and conflict. At Oxford, he intends to complete a degree in politics, according to the statement.

Flinkstrom, a senior at the United States Military Academy at West Point who is majoring in economics, plans to work toward degrees in economics and in global health science and epidemiology at Oxford, the statement said.

Nine other Rhode scholars have ties to New England. Students at Harvard, Yale, and Brown were selected.

Selected from Harvard were Michael Y. Cheng of Wynnewood, Penn.; Samantha C.W. O’Sullivan of Washington, D.C.; Elizabeth Guo of Plano, Texas; and Trisha N. Prabhu of Naperville, Ill.

Brown University student Alexandra A. Martínez of Chula Vista, Calif., was also among the honorees, as well as Sydni A. Scott of Unionville, Conn., a senior at Columbia University in New York.

Yale University’s recipients are Liam V. Elkind of New York, N.Y.; Shreeya Singh of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; and Mary E. Orsak of Dallas, Texas, according to the statement.

All are expected to enroll at Oxford in October. Scholarships cover financial expenses to attend the school.

They were selected from an initial field of 2,300 students. Applicants must be endorsed by their college or university. In the end, 826 students were endorsed by 247 different colleges and universities. Selection committees from 16 US districts then choose and interview finalists before electing two students from each district.

