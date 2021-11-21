The fan-voted awards show will air live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominees were based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay, and social activity, and reflect the time period of Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021. Cardi B makes her host debut.

The Disney actor and singer-songwriter have seven nominations, besting five-time winner The Weeknd with six. He’s also going up against Rodrigo in the artist of the year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift.

Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.

Earlier Sunday, in awards announced before the show, Taylor Swift was named favorite female pop artist, Ed Sheeran got the favorite male award and Doja Cat featuring SZA on “Kiss Me More” was named collaboration of the year.

Carrie Underwood won for favorite inspirational artist and favorite female country artist, Megan Thee Stallion was named favorite female hip-hop artist and her “Good News” won for favorite hip-hop album. Doja Cat also won two other awards: favorite female R&B artist and her “Planet Her” was named favorite R&B album.

Luke Bryan was named favorite country artist Bad Bunny was favorite male Latin artist, The Weeknd was favorite male R&B artist and Drake won the favorite male hip-hop artist. Gabby Barrett took home the favorite country album for “Goldmine” and favorite country song for “The Good Ones.”

Highlights on the telecast will include Underwood and Jason Aldean singing their duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” Kane Brown performing “One Mississippi” from Tennessee State University and New Edition and New Kids on the Block will perform together for the first time.

An earlier scheduled performance of “Butter” by the joined forces of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion has been scrapped after the rapper cited personal reasons for dropping out Saturday; Coldplay and BTS will instead sing their hit “My Universe.”

Other performers include Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. joining forces as Silk Sonic, Bad Bunny, Diplo, Mickey Guyton and Tyler, The Creator. The Italian rock group and Eurovision winners Måneskin will make their U.S. awards show debut.

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny, R&B newcomer Giveon and Doja Cat each have five nominations each. In the new artist of the year category, Rodrigo joins Giveon, 24KGoldn, Masked Wolf and The Kid LAROI.

Swift, who currently holds the record for the most awarded artist in AMA history with 32, could further extend her streak. She is nominated for three awards total, including favorite pop album for “evermore.”

The AMAs added new categories this year, including favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist and favorite Latin duo or group.

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, including favorite hip-hop album and favorite hip-hop artist, and could win his first award posthumously.

Country star Morgan Wallen earned two nominations in country categories, but he won't be included in the awards show after being caught on video using a racial slur.

If Rodrigo wins a majority of the awards she is nominated for, that would put her in good company. Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber are tied for four awards won in their first year nominated.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits