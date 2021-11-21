Host Dana Bash asked Sununu about Republican criticism of GOP lawmakers who voted for the infrastructure bill that President Biden recently signed into law, and about a video that Representative Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, tweeted that depicted an attack on Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

“I think politics in its entirety on both sides of the aisle in Washington is screwed up,” Sununu said on CNN’s “State of the Union” .

Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, had critical words for Washington politicians Sunday, including members of his own party, saying that today’s politics is “screwed up.”

“When we talk about kicking people off committees because they don’t like one vote or the other, again I just think they have their priorities screwed up,” Sununu said.

In reference to Gosar’s tweet, Sununu said that “of course they have to be censored for that.”

Sununu said that politicians are beholden to partisanship.

“They’ve got their priorities all wrong. They focus on the wrong thing. They don’t talk about balancing budgets. They don’t talk about fixing health care, immigration reform. Social Security and Medicare are going to be broken in about 10 years. You better get around to fixing that because I have elderly citizens who are counting on those types of programs. And instead we spend all of our time focusing on these nitpicky things.”

The Republican Party can be a big tent, he said. “Whether you’re independent or Democrat, we have room for everybody in the Republican Party, and I think that’s what you’re going to see over the next year.”

Sununu announced on Nov. 9 that he would not run for Senate seat held by Democrat Maggie Hassan.



