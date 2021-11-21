On Sunday, a red SUV sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., injuring more than 20 people. The police chief, Dan Thompson, confirmed that were “some fatalities.”
A video posted by the Wisconsin State Journal showed spectators screaming when the car broke through barriers and continued along the parade route.
Children, marching band members, and a dance troupe were involved in the accident according to videos shared online. Thompson said this is an ongoing investigation and that authorities have a person in custody.. Below are videos and photos collected from the scene.
Warning: Some of this material contains graphic imagery.
Muertos y heridos en un suburbio de Milwaukee, capital de Wisconsin, luego de que un vehículo embistiera a un grupo de personas que desfilaba en un evento navideño, informó la Policía.#TReporta pic.twitter.com/Wp4H8p10Rl— Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) November 22, 2021
Here are photos from the scene:
