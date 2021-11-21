fb-pixel Skip to main content

On Sunday, a red SUV sped through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., injuring more than 20 people. The police chief, Dan Thompson, confirmed that were “some fatalities.”

A video posted by the Wisconsin State Journal showed spectators screaming when the car broke through barriers and continued along the parade route.

Children, marching band members, and a dance troupe were involved in the accident according to videos shared online. Thompson said this is an ongoing investigation and that authorities have a person in custody.. Below are videos and photos collected from the scene.

Warning: Some of this material contains graphic imagery.

Here are photos from the scene:

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
