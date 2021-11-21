But what consumers don’t know can certainly hurt them . Many borrowers have discovered that using the reverse-layaway services can result in a flurry of fees, overdraft charges, and ballooning interest rates — all without the consumer protections afforded by debit or credit cards.

The deal seems too good to pass up: shoppers on e-commerce sites offered an option to pay for their goods in small, easy, often interest-free installments — without a hard credit check. And as the holiday shopping season heats up, consumers seeking to buy gifts for loved ones or craving a bit of retail therapy during a still-lingering pandemic are increasingly turning to the quick and easily accessible source of consumer financing: buy-now, pay-later loans.

That’s because buy-now, pay-later loans are not regulated like banks or credit card companies. It’s time for that to change. State and federal regulators must, at the least, demand more transparency from lenders about the true cost of taking out those loans, and regulators must also demand data on how BNPL impacts consumers to determine what other rules are needed to protect those for whom BNPL is too good to be true.

That’s not to say that new forms of credit have no place in the market. Compared with putting a purchase on a high-interest credit card, a buy-now, pay-later loan might well be the better option for some consumers.

Indeed, innovation in financial products is important and should be encouraged, especially when aimed at bringing in so many Americans who have been shut out of more traditional types of credit due to discrimination, job loss, medical bills, or other hardships.

But as the buy-now, pay-later industry currently operates, these loans don’t do that.

In fact, the advantages of BNPL loans — the lack of a credit check and often no interest charges — are offset by some major drawbacks. Unlike credit cards, there are no protections if the items bought are defective, misrepresented, lost, or stolen. Even if a purchased item is returned, that will not necessarily relieve the borrower of the debt incurred.

BNPL lenders do not report the opening of the loans or on-time payments to credit reporting agencies, which means this payment option cannot be used as a means for some consumers to strengthen thin or damaged credit files. Even if lenders did report the loans, if consumers use BNPL too frequently, it can actually harm their credit scores. Each transaction would be treated as a separate loan, and opening multiple, short-term consumer loans in a short period of time is a red flag for credit reporting agencies.

But BNPL lenders can, and often do, report late or missed payments to credit reporting agencies, which can harm consumers’ credit reports. Missed payments can also result in ballooning interest rates, late fees, and other penalties that can pile up. Often those unexpected fees push already strapped borrowers over their bank limits, causing fees for insufficient funds when the BNPL lenders draw those fees from borrowers’ accounts. Confusing repayment schedules mean that these fees often take consumers by surprise.

In short, all the risk is borne by the buyer.

Rachel Gittleman leads outreach and advocacy for the Consumer Federation of America, where she focuses on high-cost lending, banking, and credit issues. She said when she searched BNPL companies’ websites for terms and conditions on BNPL loans — like payment date, interest rate, late fees, and other charges — they were nearly impossible to find.

“This is my job, and I found it difficult,” Gittleman said. “As a consumer, how can you reasonably make a knowledgeable decision?”

That hasn’t made consumers opt-out, by any means. A C+R Research survey found that, as Americans increasingly turned to online shopping during the pandemic, 59 percent said they purchased unnecessary items that they couldn’t afford, and 51 percent of those surveyed said they have used BNPL services to do so. A Consumer Reports study found that two-thirds of BNPL customers reported buying jewelry and other nonessential items. And overall, half of those taking out BNPL said they spent from 10 percent to over 40 percent more when they use those plans compared with credit card purchases.

While states and the federal government have the ability to gather data and regulate financial products, Gittleman notes that only California has collected data from BNPL lenders.

Federal regulators have yet to promulgate new rules covering the emerging form of fast credit, though the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued guidance for consumers. The Federal Trade Commission should go further, promulgating rules that make clear under the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act of 2010 that BNPL lenders must adhere to the same consumer disclosure requirements as other online businesses.

And regulatory and congressional bodies must also ensure these companies provide data about the impact on consumers. Innovations, even in the financial field, often get ahead of lawmaking. It’s time for state houses and Congress to catch up.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.