The matchups have been set for the 2021 high school football Super Bowls, which will be played at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2, and 6. The schedule and game times have not been announced yet.
Division 1: Springfield Central vs. Central Catholic
Semifinals: Springfield Central tops Franklin | Central Catholic defeats St. John’s Prep
Division 2: King Philip vs. Catholic Memorial
Semifinals: King Philip beats Milford | Catholic Memorial ousts Marshfield
Division 3: Marblehead vs. North Attleborough
Semifinals: North Attleborough stops Billerica | Marblehead routs Westfield
Division 4: Scituate vs. Duxbury
Semifinals: Scituate defeats Grafton | Duxbury beats Foxborough
Division 5: North Reading vs. vs. Swampscott
Semifinals: North Reading denies Pentucket | Swampscott tops Bishop Fenwick
Division 6: Abington vs. Rockland
Semifinals: Abington edges St. Mary’s | Rockland denies Blackstone Valley Tech
Division 7: Cohasset vs. Wahconah
Semifinals: Wahconah defeats Northbridge | Cohasset tops Mashpee
Division 8: Randolph vs. Hull
Semifinals: Hull downs Hoosac Valley | Randolph edges Oxford