fb-pixel Skip to main content

The matchups have been set for the 2021 high school football Super Bowls, which will be played at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2, and 6. The schedule and game times have not been announced yet.

Division 1: Springfield Central vs. Central Catholic

Semifinals: Springfield Central tops Franklin | Central Catholic defeats St. John’s Prep

Division 2: King Philip vs. Catholic Memorial

Semifinals: King Philip beats Milford | Catholic Memorial ousts Marshfield

Division 3: Marblehead vs. North Attleborough

Semifinals: North Attleborough stops Billerica | Marblehead routs Westfield

Division 4: Scituate vs. Duxbury

Advertisement

Semifinals: Scituate defeats Grafton | Duxbury beats Foxborough

Division 5: North Reading vs. vs. Swampscott

Semifinals: North Reading denies Pentucket | Swampscott tops Bishop Fenwick

Division 6: Abington vs. Rockland

Semifinals: Abington edges St. Mary’s | Rockland denies Blackstone Valley Tech

Division 7: Cohasset vs. Wahconah

Semifinals: Wahconah defeats Northbridge | Cohasset tops Mashpee

Division 8: Randolph vs. Hull

Semifinals: Hull downs Hoosac Valley | Randolph edges Oxford


Boston Globe video