“It’s a family affair,” said McClain, the cousin of the late Dixon who died Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer. “We want to recognize Boston basketball . . . I want to be that guy that makes sure that all the basketball that you put out here is not forgotten.”

For local legend Al McClain, Sunday’s Boston High Schools Alumni Pioneers’ Classic held extra importance for what it brought a community processing its grief.

Boston’s inner-city basketball community suffered tragic losses this year, including the passing of Terrence Clarke last April, as well as Medina Dixon just weeks ago.

Al McClain (left) poses for a photo with a New Mission alumni player after the championship game of the Alumni Pioneers' Classic, a weekend basketball tournament of Boston-area high school alums. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

The Alumni Pioneers’ Classic pitted eight alumni teams (Brighton, O’Bryant, New Mission, Boston Latin Academy, Charlestown, Boston English, East Boston and Madison Park) against each other in a two-day tournament at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Dorchester. Former players aged 25 and older were eligible to compete. It reignited old rivalries and represented a congregation of some of the city’s best basketball talent.

“All the pioneers who are here? I called them myself on the phone, which is a great feeling,” McClain said.

McClain is a household name in the city. The former Hyde Park High standout is second all-time in points and assists at the University of New Hampshire and was selected in the fifth round of the 1984 draft by the Houston Rockets. Today, he organizes tournaments through Battle New England, which ran the event.

This weekend brought together many of Boston’s basketball community influencers. Announcing the games was Greg Canzater, founder of the popular SISRun League for young female players. Tony Richards, who runs the No Books, No Ball mentorship program for children in Boston, stopped by to spectate.

Nora Baston, Superintendent of the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Community Engagement, watched and excitedly roamed the sidelines, filming action with her phone.

“It’s a great way that people can see and get to know us, and build relationships,” said Baston, a former player at UMass Lowell. “This is the celebration of a great community through basketball.”

New Mission alumni defeated the East Boston alumni, 52-51, in the Alumni Pioneers' Classic championship. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

New Mission ultimately won the championship game, 52-51, fending off multiple charges from East Boston. Coach Cory McCarthy, who won five state titles in his 14-year run with the school, was reunited with a roster of former players, including 26-year-old Brighton resident Kordell Harris.

“[The tournament] feels like the ultimate response to all of the things that our community has been missing,” McCarthy said.

“It’s so great to be back with my guys, my brothers, again,” Harris added. “It feels like we never lost time.”

While processing the losses will take time, McClain hopes events like these can remind the city they have each other, and basketball, to lean on.

“We lost some giants. Those are giants, and I think everyone’s coping in their own type of way,” he said.