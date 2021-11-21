“I expect they’ll plays a pretty typical Darryl Sutter type of game,” Cassidy said before the game. “I don’t think they’ll be a ton of surprises.”

It was the second half of a back-to-back after wiping out ruining the Islanders’ long-awaited new arena opening the night before. But Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy knows Flames counterpart Daryl Sutter well enough to expect the Flames to play the last leg of their trip like it was the first.

The Calgary Flames had every reason to be out of gas. Their visit to TD Garden on Sunday night was the last stop on a seven-game road trip.

The Flames then outworked the Bruins on the way to a 4-0 win.

The breaking point came in the third period. The Bruins were still within striking distance, down 2-0. They were on a power play thanks to a holding call against Juuso Valimaki. Patrice Bergeron was trying to create along the right side, but had the puck stolen by Noah Hanifin in his own zone. The Flames raced the other way with Andrew Mangiapane leading the break.

Mangiapane pushed the puck ahead to Dillon Dube, who was stopped by Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman but got his own rebound. His second attempt was stuffed too, but before Swayman could get reinforcements, Mangiapane punched in his 15th goal of the season to give the Flames a 3-0 lead.

That relentless effort by the Flames doomed the Bruins, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. The Flames, who started their road trip with losses to Montreal and Toronto, won their third straight and fourth out of their last five.

Mikael Backlund added some insurance with a goal at the 4:18 mark. With about five minutes left, fans began streaming out of the Garden to spare themselves the sight of the Bruins getting shut out at home for the first time this season.

The Bruins’ top line is one of the most respected in the league — not only for its explosiveness but its versatility.

But Calgary’s top trio has been one of the most productive early in the season. According to Left Wing Lock, the combination of Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, and Elias Lindholm had churned out 11 goals going into Sunday’s matchup, good for third in the league.

The group got to work quickly against the Bruins, finding the net 1:29 into the first period.

Juuso Valimaki fired a shot from outside the left circle that Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped with his pads, but Gaudreau cashed in on the rebound.

Gaudreau’ s eighth goal of the season gave the Flames an early lead on a night when the Bruins searched endlessly for scoring chances from a hole too deep hole to climb out of.

The Flames outshot the Bruins, 9-7, in the first period. Bergeron was the only top liner to get a shot.

When the Bruins started putting shots on the net in the second, the Flames muzzled whatever momentum they were building when Noah Hanifin capitalized on another rebound and punched his first goal of the season past to give Calgary a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins had two power-play opportunities in the first two periods and came up empty on both.

Swayman had easily the worst home start of his career.

Before the loss, Swayman was 8-0 at home with a .945 save percentage and a 1.24 goals-against average. He had never allowed more than two goals in a home start.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.