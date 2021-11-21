Shane Kindred and Will Tracy, Franklin — The senior wide receivers accounted for much of the production on a huge day from Jared Arone (37 for 50, 315 passing yards, 4 TD) in a 60-49 loss to Springfield Central. Kindred caught 11 balls for 135 yards and a touchdown, while Tracy produced 16 catches for 130 yards and three scores.

Ty Cannistraro and Kolten Williams, Central Catholic — The safeties combined for three pivotal interceptions to set the Raiders up for a 35-12 win over St. John’s Prep in the state semifinals. Cannistraro added a 13-yard touchdown reception, along with a couple of excellent punts and solid work as the place-holder on extra points.

Advertisement

Jesse Ofurie, St. John’s Prep — The junior wideout opened the scoring in a 35-12 loss at Cawley Stadium with a 9-yard touchdown reception, and provided the final score of the game when backup quarterback Victor Harrington hit him on a long pass and he shed tacklers en route to a 42-yard touchdown reception.

Division 2

Crawford Cantave, King Philip — The senior had an impact on both sides of the ball for the Warriors in their 31-16 win over Hockomock rival Milford to advance to Gillette, rushing for 102 yards — including touchdown runs of 70 and 3 yards — and picking off a pass.

Carson Harwood, Catholic Memorial — On only 16 carries, the junior led all rushers with 178 yards in a 41-0 win for the Knights over Marshfield, scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run to help the cause.

Division 3

Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough — The senior has been a stalwart all season, and the Division 3 semifinal was no different as DeMattio launched the Red Rocketeers into the Super Bowl after accounting for all four touchdowns in a 28-10 win over Billerica. He finished with 157 yards on the ground with three scores, and also hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Advertisement

Connor Cronin, Marblehead — Cronin was front and center on both sides of the ball in the Magicians’ decisive 40-7 win over Westfield to claim a D3 Super Bowl bid. The junior reeled in 8 catches for 158 yards, with touchdown grabs of 1, 30 and 56 yards. He added 78 yards on the ground and had an interception.

Division 4

Matt Festa, Duxbury — The junior quarterback finished 14 for 24 for 261 yards and two passing touchdowns, along with 11 carries for 56 yards and three rushing scores, in the Green Dragons’ 38-21 triumph over Foxborough.

Keegan Sullivan, Scituate — Sullivan racked up 10 carries for 144 yards, highlighted by a decisive 66-yard burst in the fourth quarter that lifted the Sailors to a 21-14 victory over Grafton.

Rashaad Way, Foxborough – Way posted seven catches for 124 yards, including a 59-yard TD grab in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 38-21 loss to Duxbury.

Division 5

Steve Donnelly, Northeast — The senior makes his sixth Player of the Week appearance after running for 207 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went for more than 50 yards, to power Northeast past Shawsheen, 34-13, and into the MVADA Large Schools championship game.

Ryan McCullough, North Reading — The senior proved why he’s one of the state’s most dangerous special teams weapons as North Reading moved past Pentucket, 31-14, in the state semifinals. His 77-yard punt return in the third quarter broke a 7-7 tie, and his 43-yard return to the 5-yard line helped extend the lead in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Cam O’Brien, Swampscott — The senior quarterback had a hand in all three of the Big Blue’s touchdowns in a 20-6 state semifinal win over Bishop Fenwick. O’Brien threw touchdown passes of 28 and 61 yards, and ran for a 10-yard score.

Division 6

PJ Celestino and Lucas Leander, Rockland — Leander, the junior receiver, was Celestino’s favorite target in the Bulldogs’ 20-17 win over Blackstone Valley Tech with 118 yards and a touchdown on four catches. The senior quarterback was 6 of 9 for 147 yards and two go-ahead touchdown passes in the second half.

Drew Donovan and Kurtis Lucas-Summers, Abington — Donovan scored twice in the third quarter, a 10-yard reception and a 60-yard run, as the senior helped the Green Wave rally for a 26-21 win over St. Mary’s. Lucas-Summers, a junior running back, punched in the 2-point conversion on Donovan’s first touchdown and then his 4-yard score with 4:50 left gave the Green Wave the lead for good.

Division 7

Liam Appleton and Thomas Hansen, Cohasset — After starting the entire season at running back, Appleton filled in under center and led the Skippers to the Super Bowl. The sophomore completed 12 of 16 passes for 184 yards, threw for one touchdown, and rushed another score. Hansen, a junior, set the school record for interceptions in a season with 8 after picking off two passes in the 14-8 win over Mashpee.

Advertisement

Division 8

Jadan Morales and Makhi Barnes, Randolph — The juniors combined for all of the scoring for the 10th-seeded Blue Devils in their 8-6 semifinal round win against Oxford, with Morales punching in a score from 2 yards out and Barnes rumbling in for the crucial 2-point conversion.

Nick Tiani, Hull — The junior scored three second half touchdowns in the 39-22 semifinal round win over top-seeded Hoosac Valley. Tiani rushed for touchdowns of 21 and 25 yards, and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass to lead fourth-seeded Hull to its first Super Bowl berth since 1996.

Preps

Darius Day, Dexter Southfield — In addition to catching five passes for 94 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown, the sophomore snagged two interceptions during a 46-35 win over Rivers in the NEPSAC Moose Curtis Bowl.

Daimein Garcia, St. George’s — The senior recorded a team-high 15 tackles and was in on a game-ending breakup of a 2-point conversion attempt with 18 seconds to go in a 21-20 win over Tilton in the Ken Hollingsworth Bowl. He added 102 yards of total offense and helped set up two scores.

Mason Hatfield, Dexter Southfield — Capping his senior season with 296 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries, Hatfield helped Dexter Southfield defeat Rivers.

Alex Theriault, Pingree — The senior took over under center in the second quarter and led the Highlanders to a 34-33 win over Canterbury School in the Mark Conroy Bowl, clinching the only undefeated season for a NEPSAC team. Theriault ran for a score and threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in overtime.

Advertisement

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, Michael McMahon, and Steven Sousa.