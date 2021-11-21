The New England Revolution, winners of the Supporters’ Shield after setting a single-season points record (73) and scoring a league-high 65 goals, will host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the the 2021 MLS playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution, the Eastern Conference’s top seed, will enter its playoff opener after a 23-day break with a 2-1 regular-season record vs. NYCFC, which earned its fifth berth in the conference semis in the last six years after posting a 2-0 shutout victory over Atlanta United FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.