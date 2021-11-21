Mired in a disappointing start and already on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, the Sacramento Kings fired Luke Walton on Sunday, making him the first NBA coach to be let go this season. The 41-year-old Walton, who entered the season with limited job security, departs with a 68-93 (.422) record over three seasons in Sacramento and a 166-241 (.408) career record. Tasked with returning Sacramento to the playoffs, Walton, who previously spent three seasons coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, was unable to snap the Kings’ 15-year postseason drought and dealt with extensive chatter about his job status last season. Kings assistant coaches Alvin Gentry and Doug Christie are among the candidates to succeed Walton, according to ESPN. Remarkably, Walton’s replacement will become the Kings’ 12th coach since 2006.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

Buckeyes leap to No. 2 in AP Poll

Ohio State is No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, surging three spots past No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the seventh consecutive week, but for the second week in a row, No. 2 has changed. Alabama slipped past Cincinnati last week and then Ohio State leapfrogged them both after routing Michigan State 56-7 on Saturday. The Buckeyes received 1,434 points from the media panel. The Crimson Tide had 1,423 and the Bearcats got 1,416.

Purdue defeats Villanova in Tip-Off Tournament

Purdue’s biggest men came up large in a huge early-season game. Zach Edey scored 21 points and No. 6 Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The 7-foot-4 center hit nine of his 12 shots from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. The team’s other post, 6-10 Trevion Williams, added nine points and four boards for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.

Advertisement

BU rolls past Northern Illinois in Jacksonville Classic

Javante McCoy had 18 points to lead six Boston University players in double figures as the Terriers got past Northern Illinois 76-58 in the Jacksonville Classic. Fletcher Tynen added 13 points for the Terriers (3-2). Walter Whyte chipped in 11, Jonas Harper scored 11, and Nevin Zink had 11. Keshawn Williams had 13 points for the Huskies (1-3). Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added 12 points. Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.

Holy Cross hosting Sacred Heart FCS playoffs

The Holy Cross football team will host Sacred Heart in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at noon at Fitton Field. Holy Cross (9-2, 6-0 Patriot League) clinched the Patriot League’s automatic bid to the 2021 FCS playoffs after winning its third consecutive Patriot League title. The Crusaders finished the Patriot League schedule undefeated for the first time since the 1991 season, and the six Patriot League wins were the most in program history.

New Hampshire men’s soccer advances in NCAA Tournament

Four different Wildcats found the back of the net, including junior Rory O’Driscoll (Minneapolis, Minn.) who scored the game-winning goal for the Wildcats as No. 16 seed University of New Hampshire men’s soccer team defeated North Carolina 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament afternoon at Wildcat Stadium. With this win, the Wildcats advance to the Round of 16 and will play the winner of Sunday night’s match between No. 1 seed Oregon State and St. John’s. UNH is heading to the Round of 16 for the second time in program history. In other NCAA Tournament men’s soccer second-round action, Providence College defeated No. 14-seed Marshall, 2-1, in overtime. Davis Smith scored the golden goal in the 104th minute to take down the defending National Champions in Huntington, W. Va.

Advertisement

Florida parts ways with Dan Mullen

With one regular-season game remaining in a disappointing year, Florida announced that it had parted ways with football coach Dan Mullen. The announcement comes a day after the Gators lost to Missouri, 24-23 in overtime - their fourth straight loss to a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent - which dropped them to 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. Special teams coordinator/running backs coach Greg Knox will serve as interim coach for the team’s regular-season finale Saturday against rival Florida State ... Troy has fired coach Chip Lindsey with one game left in his third season.

TENNIS

Alexander Zverev captures ATP Finals title

If Alexander Zverev’s performance this weekend is any indication, a lot can be expected from the third-ranked German in 2022. Zverev beat the top two players in consecutive matches to earn his second title at the ATP Finals. After eliminating No. 1 Novak Djokovic over three sets in the semifinals, Zverev put on a dominant performance in the final, beating No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. Medvedev, the US Open champion, won this event last year and had beaten Zverev five consecutive times.

MISCELLANY

Lyon-Marseille game ends after thrown bottle

A French league game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while he was taking a corner kick. Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the match at Lyon, with the score at 0-0, but was able to get up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered players to head back to the locker room with play suspended ... Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix to earn back-to-back wins and chip away at Max Verstappen’s points advantage.

Advertisement



