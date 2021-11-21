At that moment, the road to Gillette Stadium, a trip measuring just 8.4 miles, for an appearance in the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl seemed improbable.

And another Hockomock heavyweight, King Philip, was next on the schedule.

The North Attleborough football team was 0-2 on Sept. 18, following an excruciating 31-29 double-overtime loss to Mansfield, the deciding points coming on a 2-point conversion.

But for one, Tyler DeMattio, the Red Rocketeers’ senior captain, believed.

“We started off the year losing to our biggest rival and that kind of gave us the juice all year to fight even harder,” DeMattio said. “None of us really played together last year, we only had a few returning players so when we started to get that chemistry as a team we started clicking.”

Not only has North Attleborough been winning, with victories seven of the past eight weeks, but coach Don Johnson’s club has been dominant, averaging 46 points per game — the second-most points out of the 16 teams across eight divisions that have secured slots in the state championship games scheduled for Dec. 1, 2, and 6.

The Red Rocketeers (7-3) will take on Marblehead (10-0) at Gillette Stadium in the Division 3 Super Bowl. Dates and times will be announced Tuesday morning.

The complexion of the season changed after Week 3, when North Attleborough pulled out at 20-19 victory King Philip, minus DeMattio, who was out because of COVID protocols.

“That’s when the team really showed the fight we have,” said DeMattio, who has accounted for 12 of the Red Rocketeers’ 20 touchdowns in the postseason.

Billerica had no luck containing North Attleborough's Tyler DeMattio, who scored all four touchdowns in the Rocketeers' victory in the Division 3 semifinal. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

In Saturday’s 28-10 semifinal win over Billerica, the 5-foot-10-inch, 197-pound quarterback-turned-tailback rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns.

“To go through adversity and beat one of the best teams in the state and to be honest, I think we’re one of the best teams in the state,” he said.

Those first two games against stiff competition, according to Johnson, “allowed us to learn a lot more about ourselves and it made us better.”

While DeMattio and 6-3, 190-pound bruiser Tyler Bannon (3 postseason touchdowns) have been key on offense, it’s been the emergence of freshman quarterback Chase Frisoli — especially Saturday — that got third-seeded North Attleborough over the hump.

DeMattio was a three-year starting quarterback. But Johnson, in his 13th season as coach and 38th overall with the program, decided before the Mansfield game to shift the senior to tailback, and transition from a spread scheme to three running backs and two tight ends in the pistol formation, with Frisoli behind center.

That has allowed DeMattio to also make an impact on defense; he delivered a sack on a linebacker blitz Saturday.

Frisoli was initially promoted from the freshman team during the preseason because of an injury. He showed poise and maturity, and Johnson believed he was capable of leading the offense.

“We learned very quickly that he was smart and developed a deep understanding of the offensive scheme,” Johnson said. “A couple of throws [Saturday night], he was throwing to the third intended target. He’s able to look at and read coverages.”

Frisoli dropped in throws to DeMattio, senior Gavin Wells, and junior Jack Munley for big gains in the second half Saturday.

“The ability to put the proper touch on the ball is something that kids don’t develop until their junior or senior years and he’s already got that ability,” Johnson said.

That ability, along with emergence of DeMattio as a game-changer, have helped propel North Attleborough to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2017.

KP stays on point

King Philip has a lot left to play for, and that’s before the Warriors get to Gillette Stadium for the Division 2 Super Bowl.

“First we have to beat Franklin,” senior Crawford Cantave said.

Next on the agenda is a Thanksgiving morning showdown with the Panthers, a state semifinalist and the top seed in Division 1, with the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division trophy on the line. In a division that also features North Attleborough and Division 2 semifinalist Milford (not to perennial contender Mansfield), cementing a Kelley-Rex title this season is a particularly impressive accomplishment.

So while some teams might be resting players on Thanksgiving as they prepare for a state championship game, King Philip will be going all-out to win on Turkey Day.

“We should go out here and try to win on Thanksgiving and then prepare for GIllette,” said junior Ryan Gately. “We can win both.”

To do that they’ll have to get through Catholic Memorial, which has won every in-state game by at least 29 points this season and has won every playoff game by at least 34 after Saturday’s shutout of Marshfield, which had just one drive longer than 20 yards.

In their backyard

▪ This year’s statewide tournament allows for any two schools to play for a championship, even if they’re just a stone’s throw over French Stream away from each other.

Whether you take West Water Street or North Avenue, it’s only 2.6 miles from Abington’s Memorial Field to Veterans Memorial Field at Rockland High. But neither South Shore League school is complaining about a 25-mile drive to Gillette Stadium, where the two neighbors will meet in the Division 6 Super Bowl.

Similar scenarios play out in Division 4 and 8. In D4, Patriot League rivals Scituate and Duxbury reside just 13 miles apart down Route 3A, while in D8 South Shore League opponents Randolph and Hull are separated by just 20 miles.

▪ The statewide tournament also reveals the strongest leagues in the state, and one stands head-and-shoulders above the others.

Of the 16 state finalists, 31.3 percent call the South Shore League home. With five Super Bowl teams, the SSL easily out-paces any other league in the state, as the Patriot, Hockomock and Northeastern each have two representatives. The Pioneer Valley, Merrimack Valley, Catholic, Cape Ann and Berkshire all have one school remaining.

An astounding half of the SSL’s 10-team membership will be playing at Gillette Stadium during the first week of December. Cohasset will play for the Division 7 crown against Wahconah.

Rockland is also facing a must-win game on Thanksgiving if it hopes to add a league championship trophy to its case. The Bulldogs must beat East Bridgewater to finish in a three-way tie with Abington and Middleborough for the SSL’s Sullivan Division title.

Extra points

Of the 16 teams playing for a state championship, only three are going for the first title in school history: Marblehead, North Reading and Randolph — the latter being the only program making its first Super Bowl appearance. North Reading will play in its first Super Bowl since 1979 . . . Among the 13 schools that have won a previous title, Catholic Memorial is looking to snap the longest drought, having not won it all since 1978 . . . Three champions from 2019 will be going for “repeat” titles in 2021 (since no postseason was held in 2020): Springfield Central, Swampscott and Abington. Catholic Memorial and Duxbury return after losing in Super Bowls in 2019 . . . Springfield Central has the most previous Super Bowl appearances (11) and championships (8) of any school remaining in the field. North Attleborough (10 appearances, 7 titles) is a close second . . . Abington has won all five previous Super Bowls it has appeared in.

Globe correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.