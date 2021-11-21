Desmond King had two of the Texans’ four interceptions — three in the fourth quarter to snuff out the Titans’ attempted rally. Houston turned those and a fumbled punt into 13 points. The Texans also had two sacks.

The Texans (2-8) came in having lost eight straight since winning their season opener and hadn’t scored a TD on the road since Sept. 19.

Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards, and the Houston Texans snapped the NFL’s longest active skid by shocking the Tennessee Titans, 22-13, in Nashville to end the league’s longest winning streak on a wet and rainy Sunday.

The Titans (8-3) snapped their six-game winning streak with their first loss since Oct. 3. (That came to the then-winless New York Jets.) The Texans also left defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard with his seven sacks in seven games back in Houston with an injured foot.

Tennessee outgained Houston, 420-190. But the Titans couldn’t overcome their mistakes on a day where their injury list grew even longer with wide receiver A.J. Brown knocked out of the game in the third quarter with an injured chest.

Tennessee already declared six out for this game, including three starters, and also put linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve. Starting cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was a game-time scratch with a chest injury.

The Texans, coming off their bye, took a 3-0 lead on their opening drive and never trailed again. Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill picked off Tannehill’s pass and returned it 82 yards to the Titans 6 at the end of the first quarter.

Tennessee held the Texans to a second field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn for a 6-0 lead.

Taylor capped a 76-yard drive scrambling 7 yards to the end zone where he flipped over Titans safety Amani Hooker for the TD. But Fairbairn’s extra point was wide left in heavy rain.

Tennessee tried to score just before halftime. But Tannehill was flagged for intentional grounding with 4 seconds left with no timeouts remaining.

A fumbled punt summed up the Titans’ day. After finally forcing the Texans to punt, Titans returner Chester Rogers tried to turn away from the ball after a Texans defender ran past him only to have it hit his right heel. Trevon Smith recovered before a big Texans’ celebration in the end zone.

Taylor ran 5 yards for his second TD and a 19-0 lead with 7:00 left in the third.

Tannehill tried to start the comeback with an 18-yard TD pass to rookie Dez Fitzpatrick with 2:24 left in the third. Anthony Firsker recovered a fumble in the end zone to pull the Titans within 19-13 with 7:47 left.

Vikings 34, Packers 31 — In Minneapolis, Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Minnesota (5-5) a last-play victory over Green Bay (8-3) in a classic back-and-forth with Aaron Rodgers, who threw for a season-high 385 yards and notched three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who got eight receptions for 169 yards and two scores from Justin Jefferson. After Rodgers threw a rainbow to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 75-yard, game-tying score just before the two-minute warning, Cousins narrowly avoided an interception, then hit three straight passes for 51 yards. Dalvin Cook (115 total yards) ran for one more first down, and the Vikings kneeled down to set up the final kick by Joseph.

Washington 27, Panthers 21 — Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, and Washington (4-6) spoiled Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte with Carolina (5-6). Newton, making his first start since signing a one-year contract to return to the Panthers, threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a 24-yard score. But Newton’s final two potential game-winning drives ended when the Panthers turned the ball over on downs against former coach Ron Rivera. Terry McLaurin had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against a Carolina defense that came in having allowed 173.3 yards passing per game.

Dolphins 24, Jets 17 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and Miami (4-7) won its third straight despite New York (2-8) halting its run of allowing at least 45 points in three of four games. With the game tied at 14, Tagovailoa was facing heavy pressure when he got a throw off to Gaskin, who held onto the ball to put the Dolphins ahead despite getting hit by both C.J. Mosley and Isaiah Dunn in the end zone. Tagovailoa finished 23 of 33 for 273 yards, and touchdown passes to Gaskin and Mack Hollins, with one interception. Joe Flacco was 24 of 39 for 291 yards and touchdowns to Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder for the Jets. Moore finished with eight catches for a career-best 141 yards.

Ravens 16, Bears 13 — Subbing for ill star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman’s 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining as AFC North-leading Baltimore (7-3) won in Chicago (3-7). Chicago’s Andy Dalton threw two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder to Marquise Goodwin in the closing minutes, after an ineffective Justin Fields left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter. Dalton found Goodwin deep down the middle to cap a 75-yard drive and put Chicago on top, 13-9, with 1:41 remaining after the 2-point conversion pass failed. Huntley was sacked six times in the game, but led the Ravens on a 72-yard touchdown drive. Freeman ran it in after Huntley’s 30-yard pass to Sammy Watkins put the ball on the 3. Justin Tucker kicked three field goals for the winners.

49ers 30, Jaguars 10 — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week, and San Francisco (5-5) dominated Jacksonville (2-8) despite needing to travel cross-country on a short week. In winning their third in four games, the 49ers scored on their first five possessions, including opening the game with a 20-play field-goal drive that took more than 13 minutes. They had more first downs (14) than the Jaguars had yards (12) midway through the second quarter. Garoppolo completed 16 of 22 passes for 176 yards and touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. The defense, meanwhile, sacked Trevor Lawrence three times, stuffed James Robinson, and didn’t allow a touchdown until 3:09 remained.

Eagles 40, Saints 29 — Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns, Darius Slay returned an interception for a score, and Philadelphia (5-6) earned rookie coach Nick Sirianni his first victory at home in five tries. New Orleans (5-5) dropped its third straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury, despite three touchdown passes from Trevor Siemian, who was without four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara and tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Facing the NFL’s top defense, the Eagles racked up 242 yards on the ground. Miles Sanders ran for 94 yards, Hurts had 69 (along with going 13 of 24 for 147 yards through the air), and Jordan Howard added 63. After the Saints scored 15 straight points in the fourth to pull within 33-22, Hurts put the game away with a dazzling 24-yard TD run.

Browns 13, Lions 10 — Nick Chubb caught a touchdown pass and ran for 130 yards coming off a one-game absence due to COVID-19 as Cleveland (6-5) held on to avoid a season-wrecking upset and keep visiting Detroit (0-9-1) winless. The star running back caught a 5-yard TD pass from Baker Mayfield and gained 36 yards on the final drive as the Browns chewed up the last 2:29. Detroit’s D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 136 yards, breaking off a 57-yard TD run in the second half to keep the Lions close. Kicker Aldrick Rosas made a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to pull the Lions within 13-10, but they couldn’t come up with one more big play without quarterback Jared Goff, who injured his oblique in last week’s tie at Pittsburgh.