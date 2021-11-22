Boston was in the house Sunday night at the American Music Awards.
Two of the most prominent music groups to hail from the city, New Edition and the New Kids on the Block, performed in anevent called the “Battle of Boston” at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Although the musicians went back and forth, the set was meant to show their Boston pride.
This was the first time the groups had performed live together, but it seemed like they collectively knew how to bring the energy as they sang their ‘80s and ‘90s hits. The groups share a common lineage in producer Maurice Starr, who helped discover the groups from Roxbury and Dorchester in the ‘80s and promote them to stardom.
The crowd was able to enjoy walking down memory lane by listening to hits such as “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and the iconic “Candy Girl,” with the words “Battle in Boston” emblazoned above the stage in lights and imagery from Fenway Park in the background.
Towards the end of the set, New Edition yelled to the crowd during “If It Isn’t Love “ ”yo representing Boston, Roxbury, Dorchester, you know we had to do it.”
