Boston was in the house Sunday night at the American Music Awards.

Two of the most prominent music groups to hail from the city, New Edition and the New Kids on the Block, performed in anevent called the “Battle of Boston” at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Although the musicians went back and forth, the set was meant to show their Boston pride.

This was the first time the groups had performed live together, but it seemed like they collectively knew how to bring the energy as they sang their ‘80s and ‘90s hits. The groups share a common lineage in producer Maurice Starr, who helped discover the groups from Roxbury and Dorchester in the ‘80s and promote them to stardom.