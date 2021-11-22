But they kept talking. At one point the DJ mentioned that it’s a rare day when someone doesn’t tell him about something he said or did on the radio all those years ago, something that “changed my life.”

It’s been 15 years since Bill Lichtenstein first conceived of his idea: to make a documentary about the enduring legacy of WBCN. One of the first calls he made was to Charles Laquidara, the DJ who brought the mishigas to the airwaves on the pioneering FM radio station.

“As soon as he said that, I thought, ‘There you go,’ ” says Lichtenstein, who began answering phones on the station’s Listener Line as a precocious ninth-grader.

After working in the station’s news department, he went on to an award-winning career in investigative journalism, producing reports for ABC News and public television, among others. His film, “WBCN and the American Revolution,” which debuted at festivals in 2019, continues a solid run. It’s currently streaming on PBS.

Now Lichtenstein has produced a companion book, out Nov. 30, bearing the same title. It’s packed with photographs of rock stars of a certain vintage, ‘BCN personalities, and Boston activists, from photographers including Jeff Albertson, Clif Garboden, and Peter Simon.

While WBCN was known for its leading role in shaping the “free-form” radio of the classic rock era, Lichtenstein’s work focuses on the station’s political and cultural activism, from protesting the Vietnam War to opposing the Nixon administration.

“I wanted to do it in a way that even people who were there would be surprised by,” he says. He’s continually amazed by the rapturous reaction to the mere mention of the station’s call letters.

WBCN DJ Maxanne Sartori and Charles “Master Blaster” Daniels at the WBCN studios, circa 1971. Peter Simon Collection, Special Collections and University Archives, UMass Amherst Libraries.

Consider any American institution of the mid-20th century, he says: “What other one engenders that kind of reaction, where people drop everything and put their hands on their hearts? The only one I can think of is the Brooklyn Dodgers.”

While working on the film, he wrote a book proposal for MIT Press. The proposal, Lichtenstein says, helped him structure the film, with segments on the station’s public affairs work and its progressive programming — “The Lavender Hour,” for instance, an LGBTQ show that debuted in 1973.

The book also provides room for some of the superstar encounters that didn’t fit in the documentary. There’s the day in 1969 when the Who released their double album “Tommy.” The band was in Boston to play the Tea Party; on the air, Pete Townshend explained his concept for the rock opera to Laquidara.

Or the time in 1973 when Yoko Ono was in Boston to attend a feminist conference at what was then Lesley College. She had her husband, John Lennon, in tow. The late ‘BCN newsman Danny Schechter engaged them in a conversation about men and cooking.

“It made headlines around the world,” Lichtenstein recalls: “ ‘John Lennon Is a Feminist.’ ”

Beginning with Albertson’s photographic archive, which Lichtenstein uncovered in Florida, he helped establish a research collection at UMass Amherst. All along, he says, he has thought of his sprawling WBCN project as a work of “archival verite”: Seeking archival material on the station, he has let the photos, recordings, and press clippings tell the story.

Al Perry, WBCN’s general manager in its heyday, liked to say that the station embodied the spirit of the Communications Act of 1934, which effectively designated the holders of radio broadcast licenses as keepers of the public trust. Perry, a beloved member of the ‘BCN community, passed away in early November in Cambridge.

“This was radio as more of a relationship with listeners than a performance,” Lichtenstein says. “Anybody who called with a matter of public interest always knew they were just a button push away from being live on the air.”

