Hold on, everybody. It’s Thanksgiving week, not Christmas; let’s get the turkey-gratitude-tryptophan-nap thing out of the way, before we get into the gingerbread-gifts-candles mode.

On Thursday, NBC and CBS will feature the T-day staple: New York parade activity filled with music performances, bloated floats, and balloons, big balloons (including, this year, Baby Yoda).

“The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” airs from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. There will be spectators on the street — last year was limited to televised performances only — and there will be live song and dance from the Broadway casts of “Six,” “Wicked,” “Moulin Rouge!,” and the upcoming “Annie Live!” Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, the Rockettes, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, and the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” will also be in the mix, along with about 20 marching bands. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host.