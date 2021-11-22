Hold on, everybody. It’s Thanksgiving week, not Christmas; let’s get the turkey-gratitude-tryptophan-nap thing out of the way, before we get into the gingerbread-gifts-candles mode.
On Thursday, NBC and CBS will feature the T-day staple: New York parade activity filled with music performances, bloated floats, and balloons, big balloons (including, this year, Baby Yoda).
“The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” airs from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. There will be spectators on the street — last year was limited to televised performances only — and there will be live song and dance from the Broadway casts of “Six,” “Wicked,” “Moulin Rouge!,” and the upcoming “Annie Live!” Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, the Rockettes, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, and the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” will also be in the mix, along with about 20 marching bands. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host.
“The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS” also airs from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. It will feature the Broadway casts of “Waitress” and “Chicago,” which is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, as well as some parts of the Macy’s parade. Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will host.
“The National Dog Show,” hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, will follow the parade on NBC at noon. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts of the annual event, which lasts for two hours. Go Labrador retrievers!
