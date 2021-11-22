On Thursday, NBC and CBS will feature the T-day staple: New York parade activity filled with music performances, bloated floats, and balloons, big balloons (including, this year, Baby Yoda).

Hold on, everybody. It’s Thanksgiving week, not Christmas; let’s get the turkey-gratitude-tryptophan-nap thing out of the way, before we get into the gingerbread-gifts-candles mode.

“The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” airs from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. There will be spectators on the street — last year was limited to televised performances only — and there will be live song and dance from the Broadway casts of “Six,” “Wicked,” “Moulin Rouge!,” and the upcoming “Annie Live!” Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, the Rockettes, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, and the cast of Peacock’s “Girls5eva” will also be in the mix, along with about 20 marching bands. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host.

“The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS” also airs from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. It will feature the Broadway casts of “Waitress” and “Chicago,” which is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, as well as some parts of the Macy’s parade. Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will host.

“The National Dog Show,” hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, will follow the parade on NBC at noon. John O’Hurley and David Frei will reprise their roles as hosts of the annual event, which lasts for two hours. Go Labrador retrievers!

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson was originally meant to debut his Beatles opus in theaters, but it magically transformed into a Disney+ miniseries. For “The Beatles: Get Back,” Jackson has restored and edited down some 60 hours of footage of the band shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969 for his 1970 film “Let It Be.” Reportedly, the expanded footage enables us to see that the band’s breakup was not as hostile as we’ve been led to believe. Part 1 premieres Thursday, Part 2 on Friday, and Part 3 on Saturday.

2. Kevin Hart gets dramatic in “True Story,” a seven-episode miniseries that is not a true story. Due Wednesday on Netflix, it features Hart as a famous comedian who spends a wild night with his brother (played by Wesley Snipes) in Philadelphia that threatens to tear his life apart. The show, written and executive produced by Eric Newman of “Narcos,” also stars Tawny Newsome, Paul Adelstein, Will Catlett, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Billy Zane.

Alpha Trivette (left) as Grandpa Walton and Logan Shroyer as John Boy Walton in "The Waltons: Homecoming" on The CW. Tom Griscom/Tom Griscom/The CW

3. Reboot, Will Robinson, reboot. The CW has remade the movie — now 50 years old — that led to the series “The Waltons.” “The Waltons: Homecoming” is set during the Depression, with John Walton struggling to get home for Christmas during a storm. Meanwhile, 17-year-old John Boy is at a crossroads, torn between supporting his family and wanting to be a writer. The film stars Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John Boy), Ben Lawson (John), and the original John Boy himself, Richard Thomas, as the narrator. It airs on Sunday at 8 p.m.

4. The CBS concert special “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga,” due Sunday at 8 p.m., is bound to be poignant. It honors the friendship between the two singers, who began their musical partnership 10 years ago and who have released two albums together. Filmed at two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in August to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday, the pair will perform duets and solo songs from the Great American Songbook. Bennett has Alzheimer’s disease, but his singing ability remains intact.

5. Here’s the kind of American systemic problem that “The Wire” took on so brilliantly. Maybe David Simon should do a scripted version of it? HBO’s “Black and Missing” is a four-part documentary series that follows Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson, who work to bring awareness to Black missing-persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and the media. Premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m., the series is from Geeta Gandbhir and Soledad O’Brien.

6. Yup, another live-action Marvel series on Disney+. Premiering Wednesday with two episodes, “Hawkeye” features Jeremy Renner reprising the title role, with Hailee Steinfeld as a young fan who trains with him. Also along for the ride: Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Linda Cardellini, and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo. Two episodes stream today, followed by single episodes on each of the following four Wednesdays.

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles” Seven of the originals from season two of “The Real World” in 1993 reunite in the same Venice Beach house. Paramount+, Wednesday

“The 2021 Soul Train Awards” Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold co-host once again, and the ceremony takes place at the Apollo in Harlem. BET, Sunday, 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Tune” A singing duo reunites, personally and professionally, starring Reba McEntire and John Schneider. Lifetime, Friday, 8 p.m.

