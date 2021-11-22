(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes carried on with the high-stakes gambit of testifying in her own defense at her criminal fraud trial.

The Theranos Inc. founder returned to the witness stand Monday in federal court in San Jose, California, where she took the courtroom by surprise late last week. Journalists and curious members of the public lined up outside long before the courthouse opened for the chance to hear Holmes herself.

Her testimony picked up where she left off Friday, describing the origins of her blood-testing startup while fielding friendly questions from her own lawyer. At the outset, her strategy appears to be an attempt to break the mold prosecutors have cast over 10 weeks of a young woman who brazenly lied to powerful people in business, finance and government to achieve success and renown.