We’ll probably all be driving electric cars someday — but probably not cars like this.

The new EQS cars from Mercedes-Benz are battery-powered versions of the company’s elite S-Class sedan, and are the German automaker’s first all-electric models to be sold in the US. The top-end version, the EQS 580, comes with plenty of everything, including dual electric motors, four-wheel steering, a massive touchscreen dashboard, and a six-figure price tag of just under $120,000. So, unless the minimum wage is elevated to $100 an hour, you won’t see too many EQS models on the road.

Mercedes recently showed off its latest electric rides — the EQS 580 and the less-costly EQS 450+ — at The Shops at Chestnut Hill in Newton, as part of a nationwide test-drive tour. There were plenty of curious car shoppers on hand to take a 20-minute spin, but the price tag will winnow out more than a few prospective buyers.