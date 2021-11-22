Athenahealth, the Watertown-based electronic health records company, said Monday that it will be acquired for $17 billion by private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of next year.

Bob Segert, Athenahealth’s chief executive officer, is expected to stay on in that role. He called the acquisition “a significant milestone” for the company, which provides cloud-based software to health care providers that improves communication between patients and doctors, and streamlines billing and record-keeping.

Since 2019, Athenahealth has been owned by private equity firms Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, which took the company private for $5.7 billion. The sale came amid tension involving cofounder and former chief executive, Jonathan Bush, who stepped down from his role in 2018 following revelations from a divorce proceeding that he assaulted his wife. Bush, a nephew of former president George H. W. Bush, publicly apologized in 2018.