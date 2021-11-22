Latkes, the traditional potato pancake for Hanukkah, can be a chore to make. If you hand-grate potatoes, you risk scraping your knuckles. If you use a food processor, they could turn to mush if you’re not diligent — and then the crying from raw onions. It’s a labor of love. If this isn’t for you, then Mamaleh’s Delicatessen in Cambridge and Brookline can help. The stores start offering their Hanukkah menu on Sunday, Nov. 28. The list includes a Fry At Home Latke Mix, a ready-made quart of shredded potato, egg, onion, and salt ready to fry. Some white vinegar is added to help reduce oxidation, but the blend will nevertheless turn slightly brown, but that’s OK. The quart makes about a dozen latkes ($15). Fry them in oil as usual. Your kitchen will have that familiar smell of grease for days, so no one will know you bought a ready-made mix this year. In the spirit of the holidays, Mamaleh’s is working with Project Bread. The stores will make a donation to the charity for every bakery item sold — muffins, tahini cookies, assorted pies, chocolate cake, and more — that’s baked with Flourish, a high fiber, low-carb all-purpose wheat flour. One Kendall Square, 15 Hampshire St. and 1659 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-958-3354 for both. Order online at mamalehs.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND