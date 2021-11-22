The first-time host and hip-hop star arrived wearing a black mesh veil and a long black gown, along with a gold mask, black gloves, golden fingernails, and statement earrings. The dress was a Schiaparelli, according to reports — a couture house known for its surrealist approach to fashion, according to Vogue .

Some of the biggest names in music were recognized Sunday night at the 49th annual American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Stars strutted the red carpet in their finest, glitziest fashion, with host Cardi B setting the tone with her dramatic wardrobe choices — and changes.

Then, as she took the stage, Cardi sported a towering feathered headdress that trailed down her back to the floor, paired with a simple black gown trimmed with rhinestones at the wrist and neckline. The artist was up for multiple awards throughout the night, eventually scoring a win for Favorite Hip-Hop Song with the track “Up.” She wore a bright lime green dress with a billowing cape to accept the award.

Cardi B arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision

Host Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

K-pop megastars BTS hauled home several awards, including artist of the year, favorite pop duo or group, and favorite pop song for their track “Butter.” The group sported several simple, suave looks throughout the night, including coordinated butter yellow suits with white sleek footwear, and boxy suits from Louis Vuitton in various shades of black and gray.

K-pop group BTS at the American Music Awards Sunday. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

BTS wore Louis Vuitton suits in various shades of black and gray. Amy Sussman/Getty

Actor Billy Porter’s AMA arrival didn’t go unnoticed. The “Pose” star continued his reign of over-the-top red carpet looks, donning a bright blue suit by Botter. Porter completed the ensemble with an umbrella-headband.

Billy Porter at the AMAs. Amy Sussman/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo, 2021′s New Artist of the Year, sparkled in a dazzling sequined dress with a section of feathers that trimmed the bottom.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision

YouTuber Larray made his red carpet debut in a floral printed suit by Gucci with bold red platforms.

Larray attended the 2021 American Music Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Becky G, who won the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist, went with a purple cutout mini dress with suede pumps.

Becky G poses in the press room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty

Singer JoJo, who was raised in Foxborough, wore a plunging, shimmering cutout dress to the AMAs this year.

JoJo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Machine Gun Kelly won the award for Favorite Rock Artist, and posed on the red carpet with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, in a custom made Ashton Michael sweater with pearl and chain embellishments, including a matching pearl choker.

Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie Colson Baker. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.