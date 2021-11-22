A documentary by Oscar-nominated director Ben Proudfoot, chronicling UNICEF’s history and current work — with a focus on its push to distribute vaccines worldwide — will premiere at the event.

UNICEF at 75 will honor the United Nations agency that provides care to children in nearly 200 countries. Events will also be held in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C., among other cities, and there will also be the option to stream the event virtually. The money raised will go toward UNICEF’s humanitarian efforts.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, UNICEF will host an in-person celebration at the Institute of Contemporary Art on Nov. 30, in tandem with events across the country.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to have the Boston community and supporters from around the United States come together on Giving Tuesday to rejoice in UNICEF’s milestone 75-year anniversary and celebrate our lifesaving work,” said Laura Driscoll, director of philanthropy, northeast region, at UNICEF USA, in a statement.

“For 75 years UNICEF has worked tirelessly in 190 countries pursuing an equitable world for every child and as we celebrate this momentous anniversary, we are at our most important moment in history. UNICEF is working day in and day out to ensure equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution worldwide and help build the world back better than it was before.”

Honorary chairs of the UNICEF at 75 event, which is sponsored by Johnson & Johnson, include A-listers like David Beckham, Orlando Bloom, Danny Glover, Katy Perry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Millie Bobby Brown, Alyssa Milano, and Heidi Klum.

UNICEF, which was founded in 1946, provides an array of services to children worldwide, including health care, safe water, emergency relief, and nutrition.

Tickets for the event have already sold out in several cities, including New York (where UNICEF headquarters are located). Individual tickets for the event, which will be held from 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., are $1,500. Virtual tickets are $200.

Advertisement

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com