Add a stay at one of the nine participating inns and you’ve got yourself a sweet respite from the holiday chaos, along with a keepsake cookbook, a custom-made ornament, decorating ideas, and a major sugar rush, if you eat every treat (they’re packaged individually this year, so they’re easy to save and share). A portion of the proceeds from the tour will be donated to End 68 Hours of Hunger , a program designed to feed children on weekends when they are not provided with school meals.

Step into a lavishly decorated country inn, inhale the aroma of warm-from-the oven cookies mingled with the scent of a woodburning fire, and — unless your name ends in Scrooge or Grinch — you’ll reach peak Holiday Spirit Mode. That’s what they’re aiming for in New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, home to New England’s longest-running cookie tour. The 24th annual Inn to Inn Cookie and Candy Tour is slated for Dec. 11-12, after pausing for COVID in 2020. No worries about piling into a van with strangers; this is a self-driving event.

“We get a good mix of families with kids and younger couples, who are nostalgic for the country inn, going-to-Grandma’s-house experience,” says Kevin Flynn, innkeeper of the Snowvillage Inn in Eaton (with Jen Kovach), and a participant in the cookie tour since its inception. Not only is it a great excuse to eat cookies all weekend, but guests can tour the inns in the valley, he notes. “Just a warning: We over-decorate more than normal human beings!”

As veterans of this event — strictly for fun and cookies, not work — we can tell you it’s delightful. The inns go all out with holiday finery, and the treats are delicious. The take-home recipes are a bonus: We’re still making the fabulously decadent chocolate-peanut-butter balls we sampled at the Eastman Inn several years ago. Each inn bakes between 1,000 and 1,200 cookies each year for this event, we’re told. Over the years, that’s about 315,000 cookies served. The tour began as a pot-luck lunch and evolved into the inn-to-inn cookie tour of today. Candy was added because who doesn’t like fudge?

If you’re not a Christmas person but love a tasty baked good, note that treats aren’t all holiday-focused — you won’t overload on sugar cookie Santas. This year’s lineup will include Kentucky Derby Pie Cookies from the Cranmore Inn and Boozy Fudge (spiked with maple vodka) at the Samuel O’Reilly House, both in North Conway.

In addition to cookie- and candy-tasting, some inns will host local crafters who’ll be selling artworks, holiday decorations, and home goods, so guests can get some shopping done (and support small businesses). North Conway itself is a major shopping zone, with outlet stores and a fine craft gallery run by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. And if you’ve got a cookie swap to go to, hel-lo! Nobody minds if you pass off these original recipes as your own creation.

No inn is more than 15 minutes from the next one; many are much closer. In addition to the Snowvillage Inn, Cranmore Inn, and Samuel O’Reilly House, the participating inns include the Inn at Crystal Lake and Pub in Eaton; Wildcat Inn & Tavern and Inn at Ellis River, both in Jackson; the Eastman Inn in North Conway; The Farmstand B&B in Chocorua; and the Admiral Peary Inn B&B in Fryeburg, Maine. The most efficient strategy is to start or finish your tour in Fryeburg or Chocorua.

Due to COVID, the nine participating inns will tweak the proceedings a bit. Although tour-goers are typically spread out between the inns as they come and go, a limited number of guests will be allowed to gather at each property at one time to avoid crowding this year. Additionally, cookies and candy will be wrapped, bagged, or individually served to assure safe handling. Tour-goers may be asked to wear masks at the inns. Tour organizers are keeping tabs on state guidelines for gatherings, distancing, and food service, and will implement precautions accordingly.

Go up for a day of treat-gobbling and holiday cheer, or make it a weekend. Tickets for the tour (good for both Dec. 11 and Dec. 12) are $35, and may be purchased at cookietour.square.site until Dec. 5, or when all tickets are sold. Tickets must be reserved in advance; there are no ticket sales on the day of the event (it’s usually sold out long before that). Inns will be open for goodie-mongers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day of the tour.

Since the tour is sponsored by the Country Inns in the White Mountains, they’re naturally hoping you’ll come up north for a sleepover at one of the participating inns. Plus, reserving a lodging package is the best way to secure tickets for the cookie tour. Each participating inn offers a Cookie Tour Package with a one- or two-night stay. Packages include accommodations, breakfast each morning, two tour tickets and a map, a cookbook, and a custom-made ornament commemorating the tour. Each inn’s package varies according to inclusions and price. Some inns have added dinner and other elements to their packages. There will also be a drawing for a $250 gift certificate for stays at the Country Inns in the White Mountains. Prices for two-night packages for two range from $328 at the Admiral Peary Inn to $529 at the Cranmore Inn. One-night packages at those inns are $197 and $349 respectively. The Snowvillage Inn also offers a one-night stay package ($229 per couple; $429 for two nights). For details, visit countryinnsinthewhitemountains.com/reserve-your-cookie-tour-package-now.

