Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wis., last year. Rittenhouse has argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him.

Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded another amid protests and turmoil over police conduct in Kenosha, Wis., was found not guilty of homicide and other charges Friday, in a deeply divisive case that ignited a national debate over vigilantism, gun rights, and the definition of self-defense.

Organizers are planning to rally against the recent Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Wisconsin, as well as police brutality, in front of the Massachusetts State House late Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

The shootings occurred in August 2020, days after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black resident, during a summer of unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Monday’s rally at the State House in Boston is organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality and Massachusetts families who have been affected by police violence.

“That this murderer was allowed to walk is another example of the bias arrayed against those demanding justice for crimes committed by the hands of the police,” said Brock Satter, a Mass Action organizer, in a statement. “Not only were no charges filed in the police shooting and paralyzing of Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse, who attacked and killed protestors, was shielded from accountability.”

After Friday’s Rittenhouse verdict, small groups of protesters angry over that legal outcome demonstrated in Chicago, New York, Portland, Oregon, and a few other cities.

In Oregon, Portland police Friday night declared a riot as a demonstration downtown against the acquittal of Rittenhouse spiraled out of control.

A release detailing Monday’s State House news conference noted that a collection of Massachusetts families, including relatives of Terrence Coleman, Burrell Ramsey-White, and Danroy “DJ” Henry, “have been demanding that police involved in their loved one’s death be prosecuted and those cases be reopened.”

Advertisement

In the fall of 2016, Coleman’s mother called for an ambulance early Sunday morning to come to her South End apartment and take her mentally ill adult son to a hospital. He had been sitting on the stoop for most of the past two days, she said, and she worried he would catch pneumonia.

A short while later, her 31-year-old son lay dead, shot by police who say he turned on them and EMTs with a knife.

After a 10-month investigation, the Suffolk district attorney’s office determined that the officer who shot Terrence Coleman was justified in using deadly force. The EMTs who responded said the officers saved their lives that day.

Ramsey-White was killed in a confrontation with police in the South End in 2012. Prosecutors said a Boston police officer feared for his life when he fatally shot Ramsey-White, who pointed a loaded gun at the officer, according to authorities.

The district attorney’s office said that Ramsey-White refused orders from the officer to drop his weapon and pointed the gun at officer’s head.

The officer shot Ramsey-White once in the torso, and the district attorney at the time, Daniel F. Conley, found the patrolman “fired justifiably in self-defense.”

Henry, a 20-year-old Black college student from Easton, was shot and killed by a white police officer outside a restaurant in Mount Pleasant, N.Y., in 2010.

Advertisement

On Oct. 18, 2010, police were called to disperse a group of patrons outside of Finnegan’s Grill in Westchester County, after a homecoming party. An investigation by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York determined that Henry, a Pace College football player, was shot as he was driving away from the restaurant.

A police officer had knocked on the car window, and a passenger in the car with Henry told investigators they thought officers wanted them to move the vehicle. As Henry pulled forward, police yelled for him to stop. At one point, Officer Aaron Hess stepped in front of the car, ended up on the hood, and fired several shots through the windshield.

Henry was pulled from the car and died, handcuffed on the pavement, awaiting EMTs. The passenger was also wounded.

No federal charges were brought in the case. In 2015, the US Attorney’s Office, then led by Preet Bharara, determined after its investigation that the “evidence did not support charges.”

There have since been calls for federal investigators to re-open the case.

Material from The New York Times and Associated Press was used in this report.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.