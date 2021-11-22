Arlington recently selected David Morgan to serve as the town’s new environmental planner and conservation agent.

Morgan, who assumed his new post Nov. 8, succeeds Emily Sullivan, who resigned to accept a position in another community.

A Maine native, Morgan has a master’s degree in Urban Planning from Tufts University. He previously served as an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education Research Fellow for the US Environmental Protection Agency. In that role, he investigated policies to address climate change impacts on ecosystems, especially relating to New England’s wetlands and coastal areas.