Arlington recently selected David Morgan to serve as the town’s new environmental planner and conservation agent.
Morgan, who assumed his new post Nov. 8, succeeds Emily Sullivan, who resigned to accept a position in another community.
A Maine native, Morgan has a master’s degree in Urban Planning from Tufts University. He previously served as an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education Research Fellow for the US Environmental Protection Agency. In that role, he investigated policies to address climate change impacts on ecosystems, especially relating to New England’s wetlands and coastal areas.
In his new position, he will help coordinate Arlington’s environmental planning and policy efforts, and assist the Conservation Commission in enforcing state and local wetlands regulations and managing properties under its control.
“The town and Conservation Commission have led on issues of environmental planning, and I’m thrilled to contribute to those efforts, from open space planning to climate change mitigation and adaptation,” Morgan said in a statement.
