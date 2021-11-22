Police said officers responded at 2:52 a.m. Monday to the downtown area of 50 Rowes Wharf, where they were told three males had snuck into the secured wharf and jumped aboard a big vessel, later identified as the stunning, 97-foot Valiant.

In a statement, Boston police identified the alleged trespassers as Zachary Whiting and Ryan Convery, both 19, and Lawrence Kirlis, 18, and said the trio lives in Bridgewater. It wasn’t clear Monday if any of the men had hired lawyers.

Three Bridgewater teens allegedly broke onto a 97-foot yacht docked in Boston early Monday and were quickly apprehended, but not before one suspect had to be saved by police after landing in the frigid water, authorities said.

Officers, the statement said, spotted two suspects, later identified as Whiting and Kirlis, standing on the bow of the Valiant. The statement said officers gave verbal commands for the teens to come down from the boat when “they heard splashing in the water on the opposite side of the vessel.”

Convery, the statement said, was later seen struggling in the water about 20 feet from the dock. Police said Convery was coughing while trying to stay above water and told officers he was cold and couldn’t swim.

Police told the frantic teen to grab hold of a nearby rope; he complied and they used the rope to pull Convery back toward the dock.

“Multiple officers then took hold of the rope, lifting him vertically out of the water to safety,” the statement said. “Officers then provided first aid to Convery until Boston EMS arrived on scene at which time, he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The suspect was booked in the usual manner upon his release from the hospital.”

While placing Whiting and Kirlis into custody at the crime scene, police said, officers seized a large bottle of vodka from Whiting’s sweatshirt.

All three teens will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering at night, police said, and Whiting also is facing a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.