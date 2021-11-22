Only a few employees and the restaurant’s manager were in the building at around 10 a.m. when a small compact car veered off of Centre Avenue in downtown Abington and crashed through the front of D’Ann’s Sports and Entertainment Restaurant, owner Ralph Berry said.

A car went off the road and crashed into a popular Abington restaurant Monday morning, leaving behind a gaping hole that will shut down business for at least the next day.

When fire officials arrived to the restaurant at 340 Centre Ave., they found the car “still halfway into the building” with the driver still inside, said Jack Glynn, deputy chief of the Abington Fire Department. The driver was taken out of the car and transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

No employees of the restaurant were injured in the crash.

A car left behind significant building to an Abington restaurant when it crashed through the front of the building Monday morning. Abington Fire Department

“There were very few people in the building, it was before we opened up,” said Berry.

Images captured shortly after the crash show a black compact car with its front end sticking into the building just beneath a D’Ann’s sign. Inside the restaurant, insulation, splintered wood boards, and electrical wires littered the floor.

Crews had already repaired half the damage by early Monday afternoon, Berry said, though it will be “about 24 hours” before the restaurant can open for business again.

He said EMTs on the scene told him the driver may have suffered a medical episode before losing control of the car.

Insulation and splintered wood boards littered the floor of D'Ann's Sports and Entertainment Restaurant after a car crashed through the front of the building Monday morning. Abington Fire Department

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com.