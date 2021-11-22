Elijah, who was first reported missing Oct. 14, was the focus of a days-long search, and his disappearance led to the Oct. 17 arrest of his mother Danielle D. Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, in New York City.

Elijah Lewis, the 5-year-old New Hampshire boy found dead in late October in Abington , Mass. in October, had fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, according to prosecutors who cited findings from the medical examiner in Massachusetts. The medical examiner determined the boy died by violent means and ruled his death a homicide.

The couple faces child endangerment and witness tampering charges in connection with the case, and they both pleaded not guilty to those charges last month in a New Hampshire court. They are being held without bail. Authorities had said Lewis was last seen at his Sunset Drive home in Merrimack, N.H, sometime in September.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts has determined that the manner of Elijah’s death was homicide,” said Monday’s statement from Formella’s office. “The cause of Elijah’s death was determined to be violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.”

Formella’s office said Elijah’s “unknown whereabouts were brought to the attention of authorities by DCYF on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The Merrimack Police Department immediately began an investigation, and was assisted later that day by the New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice. Elijah had not been reported missing to authorities prior to this time.”

The investigation into Elijah’s death remains ongoing.

“Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477),” Formella’s office said. “Lead Investigator Detective Sergeant Kelly Healey, Major Crime Unit, can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.”

