Attorney General Maura Healey asked a grand jury to indict former superintendent Bennett Walsh and ex-medical director Dr. David Clinton in September 2020 in what was believed to be the first US prosecution of nursing home caregivers over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Hampden Superior Court judge has dismissed all criminal charges against two former top officials of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where at least 76 veterans died from COVID-19, saying these is no “reasonably trustworthy evidence” that their actions harmed veterans.

Former superintendent of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Bennett Walsh, right, listens to testimony while sitting next to his attorney, William Bennet.

Healey said she decided to seek criminal indictments after what she called the “worst decision” the facility made — combining two dementia units because of a staffing shortage. She said the decision put healthy veterans in the same unit as those who were infected or possibly infected but not showing signs of illness.

Advertisement

But Hampden Superior Court Judge Edward J. McDonough, Jr., was not persuaded, dismissing all 10 counts of elder neglect and permitting bodily injury against Walsh and Clinton.

“There is insufficient reasonably trustworthy evidence that, had these two dementia units not been merged, the medical condition of any of these five veterans would have been materially different,” wrote McDonough in a 22-page decision. “Therefore, because the evidence does not support a finding of probable cause to believe Mr. Walsh or Mr. Clinton committed any crime, I must dismiss the indictments against both.”

Healey’s office said it was considering whether to appeal.

“We are very disappointed in today’s ruling, especially on behalf of the innocent victims and families harmed by the defendants’ actions. We are evaluating our legal options moving forward,” said Jillian Fennimore, Healey’s spokeswoman.

The dementia units were combined on the afternoon of March 27, when the outbreak was sweeping through the facility, and brought together 42 veterans without regard for their COVID-19 status, Healey said.

Advertisement

Walsh and Clinton each faced an array of charges related to their oversight of five veterans: that they “wantonly or recklessly” committed or allowed bodily injury to an elderly or disabled person, and they committed or allowed abuse, neglect, or mistreatment to an elderly or disabled person. The criminal neglect charge carried a maximum penalty of three years in prison; the bodily injury charge is punishable by a 10-year prison term, Healey said.

The charges relate specifically to five veterans placed in the dining room, three of whom were infected with COVID-19, including one who died.

But those five veterans, the judge wrote, had likely been exposed to COVID-19 before the merger took place.

McDonough wrote that there was insufficient evidence that the actions of Walsh or Clinton caused any of the five named veterans suffered serious bodily injury or neglect.

But even if they had, the judge wrote, the charges would still have to be dismissed because neither is a “caretaker” as required by law. To be charged with elder abuse, someone must be directly responsible for care of that elder. The law doesn’t apply to high level administrators who are not involved in providing patient care,” he wrote.

McDonough wrote “no court has held that an administrator making facilities and staffing decisions is a “caretaker” meaning “a person with responsibility for the care of an elder.

































Advertisement













Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.