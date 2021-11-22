Manchester police received a report of the assault at 81 Bow St. at approximately 6 a.m., according to a statement from police.

Police in Manchester, N.H., arrested a man Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted another man and had a brief standoff with police.

Christopher Boisvert, 34, was arrested Monday morning in Manchester, N.H. and charged with first degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.

Police learned that the 33-year-old victim and a man identified as Christopher Boisvert were still inside the home, and Boisvert was possibly armed. As a precaution a shelter in place order was issued for residents on Bow Street and the surrounding area, police said in the statement.

Police set up a perimeter and shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was rescued from the house and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

SWAT personnel responded to the scene and police used a loudspeaker to make announcements into the home. Boisvert, 34, came outside shortly afterwards and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

The home was cleared by police and the shelter in place was lifted by 9:11 a.m., according to police.

