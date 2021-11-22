Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn recently named John E. Freedman to serve as the city’s next fire chief.
Freedman, currently a deputy fire chief, will succeed Frank A. Giliberti Jr., who retires Nov. 30 after 23 years as fire chief and 39 years overall with the department.
Freedman, a Medford resident, is a 26-year veteran of the department. Hired as a firefighter, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2003, a captain in 2008, and a deputy chief in 2015. He is an Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War.
“I am incredibly honored to step into this new role as fire chief for the Medford Fire Department,” Freedman said in a statement. “I have enjoyed every aspect of this job, from starting out as a firefighter to being in a command role. As I have risen through the ranks, I took every opportunity to share what I learned through training and experience and I am excited to be able to continue that as chief.”
