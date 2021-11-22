Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn recently named John E. Freedman to serve as the city’s next fire chief.

Freedman, currently a deputy fire chief, will succeed Frank A. Giliberti Jr., who retires Nov. 30 after 23 years as fire chief and 39 years overall with the department.

Freedman, a Medford resident, is a 26-year veteran of the department. Hired as a firefighter, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2003, a captain in 2008, and a deputy chief in 2015. He is an Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War.