Newton will have a new leader for its Health and Human Services Department as the city continues to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Linda Walsh, who has been serving as the department’s deputy commissioner, is a registered nurse with a degree in nursing from Boston College. Walsh has worked for the city since 1987.

“For literally decades, she has been our ‘go to’ on so many issues, from public health, school health and school nursing, emergency health services, restaurant health and safety, employee wellness, human rights, and so much more,” Fuller said in a statement.