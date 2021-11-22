State and local officials are investigating two fires they’ve deemed suspicious that broke out within an hour of each other in Hyannis Sunday night, the first in a car parked in a driveway and the second in a building under construction about a block away.
Firefighters in Hyannis responded to a report of a car on fire in a residential neighborhood around 11 p.m. Sunday and found a small vehicle engulfed in flames when they arrived, Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke said.
The car had been parked in the driveway of a home on Fresh Holes Road, and its cause is currently under investigation by local fire officials and police. The flames were knocked down quickly.
Advertisement
Just 40 minutes after the first call, a neighbor reported a fire at a building about a block away on Hiramar Road. Firefighters found flames concentrated on the first floor in the back corner of a two-story single family home that had been under construction, Burke said. It was extinguished “remarkably quickly,” though the flames caused about $50,000 in damage. No one was living in the home, he said.
State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office are investigating that fire, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Mass. Department of Fire Services.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.