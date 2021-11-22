State and local officials are investigating two fires they’ve deemed suspicious that broke out within an hour of each other in Hyannis Sunday night, the first in a car parked in a driveway and the second in a building under construction about a block away.

Firefighters in Hyannis responded to a report of a car on fire in a residential neighborhood around 11 p.m. Sunday and found a small vehicle engulfed in flames when they arrived, Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke said.

The car had been parked in the driveway of a home on Fresh Holes Road, and its cause is currently under investigation by local fire officials and police. The flames were knocked down quickly.