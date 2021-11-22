Reading recently named Adetokunbo Solarin as its first health director.

Solarin, most recently health director in Danvers, began his new post Nov. 16. Reading established the director’s position as part of an administrative restructuring that also involved creating a stand-alone health department.

Previously, the town had a health agent who with other health staff were part of the Department of Public Services. Under the reorganization, the new health department, headed by Solarin, will function as a separate agency within the town’s public safety services, according to town officials.