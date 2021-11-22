“Were seeing the real-time, real-life impacts of this program on every single community,” Markey said. Unless Congress acts, the monthly payments are due to end after Dec. 15, he said.

The tax credit is the centerpiece of President Biden’s plan to halve child poverty that lifted 3.5 million children out of poverty in August, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University. More than 1 million children in Massachusetts qualified, receiving payments totaling $265 million in November alone, Markey said.

Senator Edward J. Markey joined providers at Boston Medical Center on Monday in calling for an extension of the Child Tax Credit, a federal program that has provided monthly checks to families with children since July but is due to expire next month.

“This relief currently has an expiration date, but parenting does not,” Markey said.

The child tax credit, which was expanded in March under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, was extended for another year on Friday by the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the Build Back Better Act, a $2.2 trillion social policy and climate change package. But the relief program is opposed by Republicans and faces an uncertain fate in the evenly split Senate, which is expected to consider the bill before Christmas.

Senator Joseph Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat whose concerns about the cost of the legislation have already delayed its consideration, has expressed concern that the child tax credit does not carry any requirements that parents be employed.

Lucy Marcil, a BMC pediatrician, pointed to a patient who lost her job after her child was hospitalized for asthma. “She had missed work because of her child’s health care needs. And after the loss of this income she’s had an even harder time affording necessities like the child’s inhalers and visits to see me,” she said.

“Being a parent of children is work,” Markey said.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.