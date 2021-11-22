A string of homes in a residential neighborhood of Wellesley were robbed last weekend, and police are warning residents there to take “common sense precautions” against break-ins.
Burglars invaded an undisclosed number of homes in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen Roadneighborhood on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, entering in most cases through unlocked doors, Wellesley police said in a statement Monday afternoon.
“Items were removed and stolen from the homes while the residents were present,” the statement said, though residents were unaware of the break-ins until they awoke the following morning to find their belongings snatched.
A vacant home scheduled for demolition was forcibly broken into.
The Wellesley police officer investigating the case could not immediately be reached to specify how many homes had been broken into and the nature of the items stolen.
As they search for suspects, police are asking for tips and warning residents to take precautions ahead of Thanksgiving. Holiday travelers should ensure their homes are locked before they depart, and residents and visitors should lock car doors, the statement said.
Police also said “the department continues to see cars being broken into (most recently on Carver Road) and stolen from surrounding towns.”
Those thefts, police said, are often a result of doors left unlocked.
