A string of homes in a residential neighborhood of Wellesley were robbed last weekend, and police are warning residents there to take “common sense precautions” against break-ins.

Burglars invaded an undisclosed number of homes in the Edgewater Drive and River Glen Roadneighborhood on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, entering in most cases through unlocked doors, Wellesley police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

“Items were removed and stolen from the homes while the residents were present,” the statement said, though residents were unaware of the break-ins until they awoke the following morning to find their belongings snatched.